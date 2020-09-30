Two crucial things emerged from the first presidential debate

The short version of the debate is that Biden did well if one ignored that almost every other statement he made was a lie or fantasy; Trump dominated him, almost too aggressively; and Chris Wallace may have been the worst and most obviously biased moderator since Candy Crowley. Most significantly, though, Biden and Trump each made a critical point. Biden's was a tacit admission that if he is elected president, he will preside over the end of the filibuster, allowing Democrats to pack the courts and add two new Democrat-majority states. Trump's point was that he's holding damning evidence about the Democrats' coup attempt.

Let's begin with Biden, whose squirming on court-packing and the filibuster promises the end of the American experiment. Chris Wallace, in one of the few tough questions he posed to Biden, said this:

So my question to you is, you have refused in the past to talk about it, are you willing to tell the American tonight whether or not you will support either ending the filibuster or packing the court?

Biden refused to answer, something the Trump quickly challenged. Here's the colloquy:

BIDEN: Whatever position I take on that, that'll become the issue. The issue is the American people should speak. You should go out and vote. You're voting now. Vote and let your Senators know strongly how you feel. TRUMP: Are you going to pack the court? BIDEN: Vote now. TRUMP: Are you going to pack the court? BIDEN: Make sure you, in fact, let people know, your Senators. TRUMP: He doesn't want to answer the question. BIDEN: I'm not going to answer the question. TRUMP: Why wouldn't you answer that question? You want to put a lot of new Supreme Court Justices. Radical left. BIDEN: Will you shut up, man? TRUMP: Listen, who is on your list, Joe? Who's on your list? WALLACE: Gentlemen, I think we've ended this — BIDEN: This is so un-Presidential. TRUMP: He's going to pack the court. He is not going to give a list.

Presidential debate ERUPTS when @JoeBiden REFUSES to say he won't "pack the court" if @realDonaldTrump's SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett is confirmed.



"Would you shut up, man?"



😱😱😱 pic.twitter.com/yE30PUJsY7 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) September 30, 2020

You can see that Biden made a nonsense statement to avoid answering whether he will preserve the filibuster and the Supreme Court's current system of nine justices. Shamefully, Wallace let him get away with not answering. Wallace surely understands that Biden's handlers plan to end the filibuster so they can pack the court and add D.C. and Puerto Rico as states.

Packing the court ends the American experiment as we know it. It means that the Supreme Court will be a political body that will exist solely to put its imprimatur on Democrat policies. And for those who say, "Well, if they pack the Court, then Republicans will pack it more when they're in power," that's sadly foolish.

If Democrats pack the Court, there are no more Republicans. The whole democratic republic will be over. Once Democrats pack the Court, they never again need to persuade American voters to support their policies. One of their first policies in that new era will be to add hard-left Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico as the 51st and 52nd American states. That means four more Democrat Senate votes and a permanent Democrat party majority.

You see, the hard-left Democrat party views our American political system the same way Turkey president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan viewed democracy before becoming a dictator for life: "Democracy is like a train. We shall get out when we arrive at the station we want." This time around, once the Democrats win, they will change the rules so they can never lose again.

Heed this warning: if Biden wins, our constitutional America is gone. We will be a socialist country. If you don't believe me, just read the Democrat platform. They're not hiding their goals.

Trump, though, might have some aces up his sleeve. When the subject of a "transition" came up (based on Biden's assumption that he will win), Trump stated that he'd been denied a transition period. Instead, there was a coup attempt (emphasis mine):

There was no transition because they came after me trying to do a coup. They came after me spying on my campaign. They started from the day I won and even before I won. From the day I came down the escalator with our First Lady. They were a disaster. They were a disgrace to our country. And we've caught 'em. We've caught 'em all. We've got it all on tape. We've caught 'em all.

Maybe Trump's exaggerating, but I don't think so. And maybe he's going to keep that evidence secret, but I don't think that, either.

My guess is that this October, the Trump administration is going to release one piece of evidence after another showing that the Democrat party, from Hillary to Obama, and from the FBI to the CIA to the DOJ, and everywhere in between, engaged in a massive, seditious conspiracy to overturn the results of the 2016 election. Indeed, the information cascade has already begun with the release of DNI John Ratcliffe's letter about Hillary's conceiving of the Russia hoax.

In sum, amid all the sound and fury of the debate, these two important points emerged:

(1) If he wins, Biden will almost certainly sign off on ending the filibuster to pack the courts and add two new states for a permanent Democrat majority that will leave the Constitution behind.

(2) Trump may have announced that he's about to reveal that the Democrats, from Obama on down, engaged in a coup against an American president.

