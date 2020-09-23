Trump strikes a second, massive blow against Critical Race theory

Last week, President Trump banned Critical Race Theory (“CRT”) in federal agencies, and he meant it. When the CDC tried to ignore the ban, the Trump administration squashed it. Yesterday, Trump expanded the ban from federal agencies to the military, government contractors, and grantees. What the reference to “grantees” means is that academia, which birthed this racist theory, has a choice: Federal money or continued CRT training.

CRT holds that there is a specific race that is inherently inferior and seeks to destroy innocent lives. Anything associated with that toxic, including the values it advances, needs to be rejected. Reduced to its essentials, CRT is indistinguishable from what the Nazis claimed about the Jews or the Democrats, through the KKK and Jim Crow, claimed about blacks.

Except for a few pathetic and disgusting fringe groups, Nazis and the KKK are in the past. Unfortunately, CRT is in the here and now, and it lies at the heart of the modern Democrat party.

CRT’s modern eugenics, which started in academia, is aimed squarely at whites. Its grotesque, anti-American theory has flowed like sewage out of academia into government and the corporate world.

Last week, though, Trump put a stop to it in government agencies. And yesterday, he expanded that prohibition to the military, government contractors, and organizations receiving government grants (which hits academia squarely in the pocketbook):

...with our Country, the United States Military, Government Contractors, and Grantees. Americans should be taught to take PRIDE in our Great Country, and if you don’t, there’s nothing in it for you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 22, 2020

Christopher Rufo, who did yeoman’s work making people aware of the toxicity that is CRT, did a celebratory Twitter thread that explains what Trump did and why it’s so wonderful:

VICTORY: The President has just signed a full Executive Order abolishing critical race theory from the federal government, the military, and all federal contractors.



The president has effectively declared war on CRT—and extended the battlefield to all of our institutions.



🧵 — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

To begin, the president explains that our nation was founded on the ideal that "all mean are created equal" and denounces critical race theory's "pernicious and false belief that America is an irredeemably racist and sexist country." pic.twitter.com/F8cif7egGt — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The President writes that the "malign ideology" of critical race theory "is now migrating from the fringes of American society and threatens to infect core institutions of country." He cites my original reporting on the Treasury Department, Argonne National Labs, and Sandia Labs. pic.twitter.com/M4Zx0fIlTS — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The ambition of the executive order is breathtaking: the President will prohibit federal funds from supporting critical race theory trainings in the federal government, in the military, and by all federal contractors. pic.twitter.com/OEafnbPggF — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The point on federal contractors is a major escalation: if a private company wants to work with the US government, they can no longer teach critical race theory anywhere in their offices. This could potentially disrupt CRT programs in half of the Fortune 500. pic.twitter.com/HXCPAaxkyR — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The executive order will also disrupt the flow of money to academia's critical race theory programs. The order stops all federal grants that support CRT—with the potential to cripple hundreds of academic projects moving forward. pic.twitter.com/h2CBH0oa6v — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

Finally, the executive order has a strong enforcement component: all federal diversity programs must be approved directly by OMB and OPM, and agencies are directed to initiate adverse action proceedings against managers who continue to hold CRT trainings. pic.twitter.com/57rxMc5Fux — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The executive order also opens the legal floodgates: the President instructs the Attorney General to assess whether critical race theory trainings create a "hostile work environment" and constitute a violation of Title VII of the Civil Rights Act. pic.twitter.com/AOjmyml7VY — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

The President's executive order is nothing short of astonishing: he has used all of the mechanisms of power to disrupt the "ideological poison" of critical race theory—and immediately takes the fight to the bureaucracy, universities, and woke corporations. He is playing to win. — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

When I began my reporting, I visualized a single goal: persuading the President of the United States to abolish critical race theory in the federal government.



With this executive order, he has gone much further—and taken a dramatic step towards saving the country. Swords up!⚔️ — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

P.S. If you want to support my work, you can make a $5 or $10 monthly contribution here. It's time to fight against our corrupt institutions—and win.https://t.co/JvpLBZVHNr — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) September 22, 2020

For this executive order alone, Trump deserves to be reelected. The Democrats thrive on race hatred, and having taxpayers fund it makes it even better. It is the idea most likely to tear America apart. As an old friend of mine used to say, it needs to stop instantly, if not much sooner. And know this: If Biden is elected, one of the first things his handlers will immediately have him sign is an executive order reversing Trump’s ban on CRT. Then, the Democrat party can again use taxpayer money to fund racism across America.

