Trump once again proves that his pro-Life stance is real

When Donald Trump ran as a pro-Life president, cynical people on both sides of the aisle assumed that this one-time rake was faking it to entice the Evangelical vote. Trump, however, has shown that he is not faking it at all. He’s the first president to appear at the National Right to Life march. On Wednesday, Trump announced that he would sign an executive order mandating that, if a baby survives an abortion, it must receive medical care to help it live.

The question of babies who survive abortion should be a no-brainer. Once that baby is out of the womb and breathing independently, it is unquestionable a fully realized and viable life, no matter your position on abortion. Killing it at that point is infanticide.

The fact that killing a baby born alive constitutes infanticide (a criminal act) did bother Barack Obama. When he was in the Illinois legislature, pro-life members managed to get three votes on their “Born-Alive Infants Protection Act.” The bill was simple: If a baby manages to survive the abortion process, it cannot be abandoned or killed. It must, instead, be treated as any other live birth and given appropriate medical care.

Obama, however, didn’t hold with treating the baby as a living human being. He said, instead, that he could not support the bill because it was “designed to burden the original decision of the woman and the physician to induce labor and perform an abortion.” Once that baby is on Obama’s death row, there’s no way it’s escaping.

In Florida, in 2013, a Planned Parenthood official also defended post-birth abortions. When a member of the Florida House asked Alisa Lapolt Snow what should happen to a baby that survives an abortion, she didn’t think twice:

“We believe that any decision that’s made should be left up to the woman, her family, and the physician,” Snow replied.

That was her story, and no matter how the legislators framed their questions, she was sticking to it.

And of course, we all remember how, in January 2019, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam said the same thing – that a baby, having survived an abortion, still had no right to life:

“If a mother is in labor, I can tell you exactly what would happen. The infant would be delivered. The infant would be kept comfortable. The infant would be resuscitated if that’s what the mother and the family desired, and then a discussion would ensue between the physicians and the mother,” Northam said, alluding to the physician and mother discussing whether the born infant should live or die.

Unspoken, but obvious, in Northam’s answer is that, if the mother doesn’t want the infant “resuscitated,” it should die.

President Trump is different:

“We believe in the joy of family, the blessing of freedom, and the dignity of work. And the eternal truth that every child, born and unborn, is made in the holy image of God,” Trump said in a pre-recorded announcement shown at the National Catholic Prayer Breakfast. “I will always protect the vital role of religion and prayer in American society, and I will always defend the sacred right to life,” he added. “Today, I am announcing that I will be signing the Born-Alive Executive Order to ensure that all precious babies born alive—no matter their circumstances—receive the medical care that they deserve! This is our sacrosanct moral duty.”

When the Evangelicals took Trump at his word in 2016, held their noses, and voted for him, they made the right choice.