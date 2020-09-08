Trump is right about the 1619 project

We are slowly reaching a point where we will be two nations with two separate history books. It's sort of like Cubans in the island and those of us who migrated to the U.S. We have two histories of what happened before and after Castro.

We may be reaching the same point in the U.S. It may be that we turn into two countries with a big wall keeping the "blues" from jumping over to look for work in the red side.

President Trump is 100% correct about this 1619 project. It is a fraud and a version of U.S. history intended to destroy everything that is white and European. It is a first-rate lie, as President Trump has expressed:

The project is based on the premise that American history began in 1619 -- cited as the date African slaves arrived in Virginia -- and that everything following this should be viewed through that lens. The Pulitzer Center released a school curriculum based on the project, and Trump responded to a tweet stating that California would be using it.

Forcing 1619 on public schools will accomplish several things:

First, it will promote more racism. In other words, nothing promotes more racism to be called a racist because you are white. Forget that thousands of whites actually made the civil rights marches possible. Forget that hundreds of thousands of northern young men died to end slavery. Forget all this and just call everyone a racist because their ancestors settled this land.

Second, it will drive more parents to alternative schools. The public teachers union should be careful what it wishes for. It may find itself with lots of teachers and books but no students. The pandemic and broke school districts may be doing that already.

Finally, it will divide the country more and more. You can't be a country without a common history.

President Trump should make it a campaign issue and force Joe Biden to talk about it.

As a naturalized citizen who came here to escape the left, it is appalling to see what the left is doing to the country.

P.S. You can listen to my show (Canto Talk) and follow me on Twitter.

Image: {PD-logo}}