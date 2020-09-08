Green energy is not so green

Solar energy is very dilute, so solar collectors usually cover huge areas of flat arable land, stealing farmland, starving wild herbs and grasses of sunlight and creating "Solar Deserts."

Wind turbines steal energy from winds, which often bring moisture from the ocean. These walls of turbines then create rain shadows, producing more rain near the turbines and more droughts downwind. Turbines work best along ridge lines where eagles also seek thermals, so birds and bats get chopped up by these whirling scythes. They also annoy neighbors with noise and increase bushfire risk.

They even spread their wall of wind towers offshore so that less wind and rain even reaches the shore. Not so green at all.

Now green dreamers want to use our precious water to manufacture hydrogen in a round-robin electrolytic process that consumes far more energy than it can ever produce.

Electrolysis consumes nine tons of water plus heaps of electricity to make one ton of hydrogen. This processed water is not recovered until the hydrogen is burned (unlike water in steam turbines, where most water is reused and some escapes to the atmosphere via cooling towers).

Hydrogen is a low-energy explosive gas. Collecting, storing, and exporting it will be a hazardous business, and producing it will consume scads of Australian water and electricity to generate trendy "green" fuel for Asia. Burning this fuel will release pure Australian water into polluted Asian skies.

Green energy isn't green. It has a huge cost in rare metals; it creates toxic waste problems; solar panels create solar deserts; turbines chop birds and steal wind and rain from inland areas; and now they want to steal fresh water and energy to export low-energy explosive hydrogen.

In contrast, coal is fossil sunshine. Burning it releases new energy for industry, and its combustion products bring great benefits for the green world — water vapor, carbon dioxide plant food, and valuable plant micro-nutrients.

Why export our sunshine, wind, and fresh water via hydrogen while leaving our abundant fossil sunshine locked underground as "politically stranded assets"?

