The take-down of Brad Parscale

President Trump's advisor, Brad Parscale, was arrested by police after a 911 call from his wife claiming he was suicidal.

But there are sections of the police reports and media coverage that reveal an unmistakable bias. Therefore, it is advisable to be a little skeptical about what is being reported.

The CNN reports begins with Jim Acosta describing the video of the arrest as a "disturbing video."

One news source that calls itself "The Independent" has a headline: "Former Trump campaign staffer Brad Parscale wrestled to ground by police after armed standoff."

NBC News reported, "police yelled 'get on the ground' five times, and he didn't comply."

CNBC reported, "Authorities took a suicidal Parscale to a hospital for evaluation."

They quote a police report stating Parscale "was very agitated with the situation and I could smell a strong odor from his breathe [sic] and body that I recognized to possibly be from alcoholic beverages. Bradley's speech was slurred as though he was under the influence of an alcoholic beverage and he seemed to be crying." Quoting the police report, CNBC reported that Parscale "appeared aggressive as he consistantly [sic] spoke in a yelling and highly agitated tone and would not meet with officers away from his residence."

According to the media, Parscale was disturbed, suicidal, very agitated, and aggressive. His speech was slurred; he was yelling and may have been crying. It was an armed standoff where he was told to get down five times before he was subdued.

The problem with the media coverage is that none of it can be proven with the exception of the fact that he was drinking alcohol. Parscale may have been suicidal, in which case he missed a perfect opportunity by not coming out of his house armed.

It is unlikely that Jim Acosta would be disturbed by the video or anything else that might discredit the Trump administration. Parscale owned weapons but the only suggestion that he handled them was his wife's accusation. In any case, he exited his house in a pair of shorts without a shirt and nowhere to conceal a weapon. NBC reports that "as he walked out, police yelled 'get on the ground' five times, and he didn't comply." The video reveals that as he was explaining his side of the story to an officer when an officer to his right yelled "get on the ground" four times in rapid succession. Before he could respond, he was tackled and handcuffed. He was in fact told five times to "get on the ground"; however, the fifth time the command was issued, he was already on the ground. At this point he did appear agitated.

Parscale was understandably reluctant to leave his house, which was surrounded by a SWAT team. Situations like this often do not end well. Sgt. Matthew Moceri reveals why some people have a low opinion of police officers. Moceri's report reads, "I initiated a double leg takedown. I lowered my level and wrapped both arms around the subject's lower body while applying forward pressure to his mid section with my forehead." This stature-challenged officer is proud of the fact that he tackled the 6-foot-6 Parscale. He has no business being a LEO.

Parscale should have told the police that he would be happy to come out after he spoke with his attorney. If his attorney advised him to exit, he would be happy to do so.

NBC reported, "The wife of President Donald Trump's former campaign chief Brad Parscale feared he was suicidal." She was so concerned that she called a SWAT team to help him rather than a social worker. Parscale may have been suicidal. He may have beaten his wife. He may have intended to visit a mall and commit mass murder. And then there is another possibility. Comedian Chris Rock warns in his video, "How not to get your ass kicked by the police!" that "a mad woman will say anything. If your woman is mad at you, there's nothing she'd like to see more than you getting your ass kicked."

John Dietrich is a freelance writer and the author of The Morgenthau Plan: Soviet Influence on American Postwar Policy (Algora Publishing). He has a Master of Arts degree in international relations from St. Mary's University. He is retired from the Defense Intelligence Agency and the Department of Homeland Security. He is featured on the BBC's program "Things We Forgot to Remember": Morgenthau Plan and Post-War Germany.

