Pushing back against Biden’s claim that Trump caused the violence

On Monday, the Democrat party released Joe Biden from the basement, hustled him up to Pittsburgh, had him read a Teleprompter, waved farewell to journalists who weren’t allowed to speak, and tucked him up again in his basement bed. The speech that Biden read was, quite possibly, the most dishonest speech ever given during an American political campaign. A conservative Christian website put together a video pushing back against Biden’s lies, and that video has rightly gone viral.

Just to recap, on May 25, 2020, police officers in Minneapolis caught up with George Floyd, whom a storekeeper had accused of passing counterfeit bills. An officer’s bodycam showed that Floyd, an ex-felon with a violent history, was extremely high. He was agitated, non-compliant, foaming at the mouth, and complaining that he couldn’t breathe.

After all four officers were unable to get Floyd into their car, they concluded, based upon their police training, that he was suffering from excited delirium, a condition dangerous to both the person afflicted and the police officers. The Minneapolis police training manual instructs police officers who make this call to place the suspect prone on the ground with a knee to his back to keep him safe and still, so that’s what the officers did. They then called for an ambulance.

Someone recorded Floyd on the ground, under the officer’s knee, continuing to complain, as he had when he was still sitting in his car, that he couldn’t breathe. Floyd eventually became silent and turned out to have died. The initial autopsy report was unequivocal: Floyd had a fatal amount of fentanyl in his system, as well as dangerous amounts of other drugs piled onto an obese body suffering from acute heart disease. The verdict: Floyd died of a self-inflicted drug overdose.

For the left, though, facts are irrelevant. The narrative is what matters. Within one day, Black Lives Matter had organized massive protests in Minneapolis, which it soon trashed by destroying over 1,500 businesses (mostly in black neighborhoods). The riots spread across America. BLM activists and Antifa destroyed statues, sprayed ugly graffiti everywhere, smashed windows, looted shops, and killed people who got in their way.

In Seattle, the mob set up a murderous autonomous zone. Chicago’s downtown has been repeatedly trashed. Portland’s been the site of downtown warfare for three solid months. Most recently, little Kenosha, Wisconsin, was turned into a war zone after police were forced to shoot a violent rape suspect who fought them, had a knife, resisted being tased, and reached into a car for an unknown, but potentially lethal, reason.

In every case, the mob violence comes with demands to defund the police, cries of systemic racism, unbridled hatred for Donald Trump and his supporters, demands for the overthrow of the federal government, anti-white racism, and demands for redistribution of wealth. In other words, it’s a leftist package deal.

For a long time, the Democrat establishment supported what was going on. Democrats did this explicitly, with actual words of support, or implicitly by downplaying or denying the violence. At the Democrat National Convention, no one at the convention said a single word about the daily riots.

Sometime last week, though, the polling changed, and word got out to Democrats that Americans don’t like seeing their cities go up in flames and their black neighborhoods (and businesses) destroyed. Don Lemon finally said it: “The rioting has to stop. Chris, as you know, and I know, it's showing up in the polling. It's showing up in focus groups.”

That advice led to Biden’s Pittsburgh demagoguery, during which he shamelessly blamed all of the violence on President Trump’s rhetoric and right-wing militia groups. In the entire speech, Biden never once said either Black Lives Matter or Antifa. (You can read more about Biden’s speech here or watch Tucker Carlson here or here.)

Biden’s claim that violence in America is Trump’s fault is a perfect example of the institutional narcissism that characterizes leftists. In their world, they can commit any offense with impunity. It’s violence only if someone defends against their attacks:

“If Trump wanted to end the violence in American cities, he could simply go on his Twitter feed and tell his supporters to go home,” @JoyAnnReid says. “Trump is openly doing the opposite, encouraging more violence.”https://t.co/kFMylnwpFW — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 1, 2020

And now, finally, here’s that must-see video I promised. To keep Americans from falling prey to the Democrats’ memory hole, Caldron Pool put together just a little reminder of the Democrats’ demand for and support of violence, not just in 2020, but for years:

How did you think it would end? pic.twitter.com/AcQVu1NdsF — Caldron Pool (@CaldronPool) August 31, 2020

Angelo M. Codevilla, in his review of Michael Anton’s chilling The Stakes: America at the Point of No Return, says Anton argues that,

Trump, imperfect as he is, is like a finger in a dike that, if removed, would loose a deluge. Anton describes how the Democratic Party-led complex of public-private power has been transforming our free, decent, and prosperous country into its opposite—and how it’s going to do to the rest of America what it has already largely accomplished in California.

These are not your Daddy’s Kennedy Democrats. These are people who will do anything for complete control over your lives: They have abandoned the rule of law, they spit on the Constitution, they willingly destroy the economy to win elections, and they revel in violence. They are Jacobins and Bolsheviks, and we need to have an overwhelming voter turnout on November 3 to defeat them.

