Pelosi the Covidiot and Cuomo the Grim Reaper

CNN reports that the current head of the Democratic Party, Nancy Pelosi, wanted to get her hair washed at a salon, where she was seen without a face mask. Pelosi explained, "I just had my hair washed. I don't wear a mask when I'm washing my hair. Do you wear a mask when you're washing your hair? I always have a mask, for me, for the people I'm encountering, but for my family as well — but I don't wear it when I'm getting my hair washed, and that picture was when I just came out of the bowl getting my hair washed."

Maybe Speaker Pelosi believes that COVID-19 observes some kind of truce or time-out when people's hair is wet. I had to take care of all my own hair-grooming when our region's hair care services were closed. In any event, she played a stupid game in which she or her hairdresser could have won a stupid prize had one of them carried the disease.

Next we have Governor Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.), who once tried to equate the Second Amendment to a nonexistent right to hunt. Tell us, Andy: if nobody needs ten bullets to kill a deer, how many coronavirus patients do you need to put into New York's nursing homes to kill more than 6,000 of your state's most vulnerable people?

Hospitals now exclude most visitors, and those who are allowed to enter must pass a screening for COVID-19. Here are visitation guidelines for a randomly selected nursing home. Visits must occur outdoors, and visits will be suspended if any resident or staff member tests positive for the disease. Cuomo's administration took down the order of March 25 that required nursing homes to admit coronavirus-positive patients; if you visit the page, you will find "This document may have moved. Please try this URL," which takes you to a totally unrelated document called "Safety Measures to Prevent Against Transmission of COVID-19 at Polling Stations." Archive.org, AKA the Wayback Machine, has what Cuomo does not want anybody to see. "No resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the NH [nursing home] solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19. NHs are prohibited from requiring a hospitalized resident who is determined medically stable to be tested for COVID-19 prior to admission or readmission."

Civis Americanus is the pen name of a contributor who remembers the lessons of history and wants to ensure that our country never needs to learn those lessons again the hard way. The author is remaining anonymous due to the likely prospect of being subjected to "cancel culture" for exposing the Big Lie behind Black Lives Matter.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.