Owning my 'privilege'

There has been a lot of talk about privilege being at the heart of the divisions in this country. So I thought about it and realized that yes, I am privileged! I admit it!

Here's why I am privileged:

I'm privileged because I studied hard and embraced education.

I'm privileged because I know that knowledge is power.

I'm privileged because I have studied history and have learned from the mistakes of the past.

I'm privileged because I started working at 16 and have been working constantly for over 40 years.

I'm privileged because when I realized that my family needed more money, I got a second job.

I'm privileged because I budget my money, pay my debts on time, and protect my credit score.

I'm privileged because I had children only when I could afford to care for them.

I'm privileged because I didn't have five children before I was 20.

I'm privileged because I am a present, loving, and attentive father to my children.

I'm privileged because I don't murder, rob, and intimidate my neighbors.

I'm privileged because I didn't get hooked on drugs.

I'm privileged because I don't sell drugs to my neighbors for a quick buck.

I'm privileged because I don't tolerate crime in my neighborhood, and I work with law enforcement to fight it.

I'm privileged because I understand that no one else but me is responsible for situation.

I'm privileged because I appreciate that people are dying to come to this great country because it offers the best opportunity on the planet to improve one's lot in life.

I'm privileged because I recognize the opportunities my country offers me, not what my country can give me.

I'm privileged because my parents did all of this, too.

None of the reasons for my privilege has anything to do with the color of my skin or my economic standing. My privilege stems from hard work, personal responsibility, knowing right from wrong, and appreciating the blessings this country has to offer. Anyone can do this. I guarantee positive results.

So before we begin dismantling the greatest country the world has ever known, maybe, just maybe, we should look in the mirror and consider how we can improve our own lives. I would suggest that the list above is a good start.

