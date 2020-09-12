The moral decay of the U.S. comes in part from the media

When President Obama was elected, he pledged to remake America. It is a shame he did so much damage to the fabric of America in eight short years. Here is a sample of recent events that show how far morality has declined in the U.S.:

The Netflix show “Cuties” sexualizes very young girls. Somehow that abuse of children didn’t make the nightly news.

Maybe the Obamas and Prince Harry and Meghan should be asked what they think of Netflix since they make so much money from them, despite having no experience producing films.

But this wasn't the half of it. How about this:

New California bill would lower penalties for adults who have sexual relations with a minor A new bill headed to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk would lower penalties for adults who have consensual sex with a minor if the offender is within 10 years of age with the victim. "If signed into law, a 24-year-old could have sexual relations with a 15-year-old child without being required to register as a sex offender,"

While California politicians are focused like a laser beam on keeping people from gathering at businesses, going to church, wearing masks, or gathering on beaches, now's the time they decide to lessen the penalties on pedophiles who abuse and groom children? Somehow, children who can’t legally do much have the ability to consent to sex with adults. Isn’t it nice that these children are disposable? It is no wonder most of the media buried the Epstein story for years to protect the Clintons. The abused young girls were disposable.

The media, entertainers, athletes and other Democrats will boycott states that limit abortion or have people use facilities that match their desired body parts, but they won’t boycott Iran, Cuba or China. Can anyone spot the hypocrisy?

We see lots of pro athletes and entertainers who will gladly trash the U.S and disrespect the flag and national anthem but never do we see them criticize China which abuses so many. The greed overcomes their morality. Like this:

Disney criticized for filming 'Mulan' in China's Xinjiang Disney is under fire for filming part of its live-action reboot “Mulan” in Xinjiang, the region in China where the government has been accused of human rights abuses against Uighurs and other predominantly Muslim minorities.

It was immoral and deadly for Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York and other governors to force nursing homes to take in sick people to kill vulnerable residents but the media cheers Cuomo and lies when they blame Trump for the deaths.

It is immoral for politicians to keep so many businesses and schools closed long after the curve has been flattened and then blame Trump for the job losses and their intentional destruction of the economy. The mental, physical and financial health of tens of millions are intentionally being destroyed because of the coming election.

It is immoral for supposed journalists, mayors and governors to watch radical leftists, Marxists and Anarchists harm people and destroy businesses and cities while claiming they are mostly peaceful protests. Then, when it is clear that the violent protests are harming Biden, they lie and proclaim that Trump is causing the violence.

It is immoral that government officials are waiting until after the election to open the schools but that is what an LA County health official admitted. That shows how little they care about the children and how much they care about power. Shouldn't make the nightly news when health officials are basing their decisions on an election date instead of science?

The Obama/Biden was the most corrupt, criminal administration any of us have ever seen, yet the media cheered or covered up all the abuse of power, obstruction of Justice and other crimes. The media and other Democrats spend a lot of time rewriting history to intentionally mislead the public, but the truth should matter.

I realize this is very repetitious, but Trump and his supporters are attacked every day and we must stay on offense or America will be permanently destroyed:

Obama and his minions continually lied to the American people to take away choices on health care.

Obama used IRS to target political opponents. (Isn't this a violation of the Hatch Act?)

Obama illegally spied on thousands of Americans, including some journalists.

The Obama administration shook down corporations at Justice, EPA, CFPB and established slush funds which were used for political purposes and to give kickbacks to political supporters. (Aren't these clear violations of the Hatch Act?)

The Obama administration continually lied through the media to get the deal done with Iran which pledges death to America and death to Israel. Massive amounts of money were given to Iran which allowed them to sponsor terrorism.

Obama dictatorially stopped a long investigation into a billion-dollar a year drug-running investigation into Hezbollah to appease Iran.

On 9-11-12, Obama and Hillary didn’t lift a finger to save Americans under attack in Benghazi. Instead they concocted a lie about a video to protect their political power.

Obama/Biden blocked vouchers for poor kids to have school choice.

Obama dictatorially and unconstitutionally implemented DACA. Instead of the media and other Democrats caring about this clear abuse of power, they cheered.

Obama dictatorially allowed boys and men to go to womens' restrooms and threatened to cut off funds if schools didn’t comply.

The Democrats went from saying they believed in limited abortion to unlimited abortion and even allowing children to die after birth without health care.

Obama/Biden refused to give Ukraine defensive weapons to appease Vladimir Putin.

No one cared about all the women Bill and Hillary physically and mentally abused and sought to destroy as they craved political power. The women were disposable.

The Obama/Biden saved their most criminal, corrupt acts until 2016 when they used massive amounts of government personnel and money (isn’t this a violation of the Hatch Act?) as they sought to destroy Trump and elect the criminal Hillary as President. Woodward, Bernstein and other supposed journalists not only didn’t care about the crimes, they have participated in perpetuating the lie of Russian collusion to the public for years and supported endless investigations by the lying Schiff and Nadler.

But according to Woodward, Bernstein and most of the media, it is Trump who is unfit to be president and Trump's supporters are immoral, along with every other name they can think of.

Never Trumpers, most of the media and other Democrats say we need to elect Biden to get back to normalcy and for unity. What pure B.S. There was nothing normal about the Obama/Biden years. They were corrupt and set out to destroy the private sector and make the government more powerful. They continually abused their power and sought to destroy political opponents. Exactly which of the socialist policies would the Republicans feel unified with? Why would Republicans ever unify with helping the tyrants in Iran or destroying the U.S. economy with some version of the green new deal?

