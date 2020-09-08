No, Trump couldn’t have driven to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery

Two things happened, practically within minutes of Jeffrey Goldberg’s article in The Atlantic, the one that relied on anonymous sources to accuse President Trump of disrespecting America’s troops. First, people willing to put their names on the record, including people who don’t like Trump, leaped to his defense. Second, the Democrat party rolled out opposition material so quickly that it was either a miracle or the article was part of a carefully contrived set-up.

However, those supporting Trump ran into an obstacle when Jennifer Griffin, a Fox News National Security correspondent, tweeted out two more anonymous sources who claimed that Trump had disparaged the war dead and, significantly, that he could easily have made it to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery, even if his helicopter ride was canceled because of bad weather.

First, regarding those “former senior Trump administration officials” upon whom Griffin relies, as if they remain anonymous, there’s absolutely no reason to believe their claims about Trump saying mean things about the troops. There are a lot of “former senior Trump administration officials” who’ve proved themselves to be part of the Deep State and who willingly say or do anything to undermine Trump’s reelection chances. Their loyalty has proven to be to their careers, not to America or her Constitution.

John Bolton, to his credit, even though he dislikes the president, has come out firmly on Trump’s side regarding The Atlantic’s accusations:

.@AmbJohnBolton told me today that if @realDonaldTrump had said he didn’t want to visit Aisne-Marne because the interred heroes were “losers” and “suckers”, he would have written an entire chapter about it in his book #TheRoomWhereItHappened — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) September 4, 2020

Zach Fuentes also spoke up on Trump’s behalf, something that matters because Fuentes is a former Deputy White House Chief of Staff who served under John Kelly, a man who also dislikes Trump:

Fuentes unequivocally denied The Atlantic’s report last week, a huge blow to the establishment media narrative. Fuentes personally briefed President Trump on the weather situation that led to the trip being canceled. He is also a close personal confidante of former White House Chief of Staff John Kelly. “You can put me on record denying that I spoke with The Atlantic,” Fuentes told Breitbart News on Monday. “I don’t know who the sources are. I did not hear POTUS call anyone losers when I told him about the weather. Honestly, do you think General Kelly would have stood by and let ANYONE call fallen Marines losers?”

Trump’s actions speak for themselves. In everything he says and does, he shows his respect for America’s armed forces. He fights for them by giving them the funding they need, by bringing them back alive from pointless wars that threaten their lives, and by terminating their enemies, men such as Qassem Soleimani. This is not a man who thinks our armed forces are suckers or losers:

It’s possible that Trump spoke harshly about the decisions to involve America in both World War I and the Vietnam War. Trump has made no secret of the fact that he disapproves of sending America’s youth overseas to fight wars that have no immediate benefit for America. His foreign policy is the antithesis of the Wilson Doctrine.

The above, of course, involves opinions and perceptions, all of which are notoriously subjective. However, one of Griffin’s anonymous sources made a very specific claim that’s amenable to (and fails) a fact check:

When asked IF the President could have driven to the Aisne-Marne Cemetery, this former official said confidently:

"The President drives a lot. The other world leaders drove to the cemeteries. He just didn't want to go." — Jennifer Griffin (@JenGriffinFNC) September 4, 2020

Could Trump just have hopped into his limousine and driven the 90 minutes to the cemetery? No, he could not. You and I could have, but the president can’t drive anywhere unless the Secret Service has had a chance to secure the route. This means that the President cannot turn on a dime and say, “Heck, if I can’t fly, it’s time for a road trip!”

Dan Bongino worked as a Secret Service agent for Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama, so he has expertise on the subject. During his Monday show (all of which is worth listening to), Bongino addressed the fallacious claim that Trump could have driven to the cemetery once weather canceled the flight (beginning at 48:50, although I recommend listening to the entire show because it’s excellent):

There’s a legal doctrine that says, “falsus in uno, falsus in omnibus,” which means that, if someone is false as to one thing, that person’s credibility can be doubted as to all things. To the extent that at least one of Griffin’s sources told a lie (because if the person was that close to the president, he or she should have known about practical matters such as route security), everything that person said should be disregarded.

Trump’s supporters know who he is: He’s a man who loves America, who fights for the troops, and who frightens the heck out of Deep State globalists who see Trump as a threat to their money and their power. Dan Bongino’s information should drive the last nail into the coffin of leftists’ and Deep Statists’ most recent attempt to discredit him.

Image: The Aisne-Marne Cemetery in France, by the U.S. Government. Public domain.