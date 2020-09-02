No 'sister' moment for Joe

On Monday, Joe Biden looked at the camera and said something like this: "Do I look like a guy who supports lawlessness"?

Frankly, he doesn't. What he looks like is: a man who has said nothing since the riots started and then suddenly decided to talk about because the polls are changing.

Some in the media are claiming that this is "Joe's Sister Whatever" moment. He finally stood up to the violent mob or something like that.

In fact, Biden looked awful, as Eddie Scarry wrote:

After three months of violence, vandalism, and arson in our biggest cities, all of it excused and encouraged by Democrats, we’re supposed to be impressed that the party’s presidential nominee released a statement calling it “unacceptable.” The national media will no doubt declare the note, posted Sunday night on Biden’s campaign site, a display of true leadership -- because nothing arouses them more than a statement with words like “unequivocally” and “condolences.” But it’s far too late for Democrats to pretend that they didn’t overtly advocate for and make excuses for this horror show. They've only changed their tune now because street violence, chaos, death, and fiery destruction are not exactly political winners -- who knew?!

So nice try, Joe, but you didn't score.

Joe Biden made a pact with the leftist devil in order to secure the nomination. He bought into all Sanders' and Sandy O's ideas to buy their support. Suddenly, he wants us to think that he is the old Joe, but it's too late for that.

