Muhammad Ali Museum showcases new woke exhibit

Discerning truth from satire amid all the "woke-tivity" is getting harder by the day. This is not satire. On Wednesday, the Muhammad Ali Center, a museum in Louisville, Kentucky, announced the opening of a new exhibition called "Truth Be Told: The Policies that Impacted Black Lives." The theme is "an exploration of those policies that are linked to systematic racism in America, from the early 1600s, up to present day." From the press release here:

The exhibition's content will be posted on authentic plywood panels that were used on buildings in the Louisville protests and marches. These panels, originally used as barriers, will be repurposed as the platform on which we are sharing this important history. Truth Be Told also features a spray painted mural created by Louisville artist Braylyn Resko Stewart.

Below is an image from the new exhibit:

The press release names two sponsors, one of them being...NASCAR. (Corporations indulging Critical Race theorists are playing with fire.) The press release includes a quote from NASCAR's "Managing Director, Diversity and Inclusion" as well as this:

Said Donald Lassere, President and CEO of the Muhammad Ali Center, "It is important for everyone to understand that our frustration, anger and outrage stems not only from the disproportionate unjust killing of black folk, but truth be told, we are frustrated from 400 plus years of policy upon policy that has rooted systemic racism into the fabric of this nation."

Louisville has been especially hard hit and marred by rioting, violence, and vandalism over the past several months. Its downtown looks like a war zone in many sections. The city is bracing for more upheaval, especially considering that it is where Breonna Taylor lived at the time of her death. Oprah Winfrey, via her O Magazine, has put up dozens of billboards around Louisville calling for the officers involved to be arrested and charged.

A recently published investigative report sheds more light on the Taylor incident. In short, police were at the right address with sound reason to execute a search warrant there. Taylor was one of two occupants inside at the time. The other occupant shot at police through a door. Officers returned fire. Taylor, standing inside, was shot multiple times and died from the injuries. No charges have been filed, and, officially, the matter is pending.

Whether the new exhibition entices people, including paying customers, to venture downtown and visit the museum remains to be seen. One has to wonder what The Greatest of All Time would think of it if he were alive. One thing is for sure: to, in effect, celebrate the city's destruction — those "protests and marches" — in such a fashion will rub a lot of people the wrong way.

Image above is from video here.

Featured image: Dutch National Archives via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 3.0 NL.