Michael Bloomberg, felon?

The Democrats' Daddy Warbucks is back and once again using his money to try to buy an election.

Michael Bloomberg is among a group of rich people hanging around Florida and offering free fine payoffs to released felons in a more-than-implied exchange for their votes for Democrats. Bloomberg isn't playing non-partisan in this, a frequent dodge of leftists, he's shoveling $100 million of his own cash to make sure Florida votes for Democrats, and this is part of his game. That would be the same Michael Bloomberg who was last seen blowing a billion on his own presidential campaign and then stiffing his campaign workers, by promising to employ through the election, and then dumping them and leaving them out on their ears when he left the race. Money for cons, see, but not the help.

It's otherwise known as bribery, the exchange of votes for something of value, and it's explicitly forbidden under Florida law.

Florida's Rep. Matt Gaetz has noticed and he's raising the alarm:

"[Under Florida law] it’s a third-degree felony for someone to either directly or indirectly provide something of value to impact whether or not someone votes," Gaetz explained. "So the question is whether or not paying off someone’s fines and legal obligations counts as something of value, and it clearly does. "If Michael Bloomberg was offering to pay off people's credit card debt," Gaetz added, "you would obviously see the value in that. "[W]hen you improve someone’s net worth by eliminating their financial liabilities, that’s something of value," he went on. "Normally, it would be very difficult to prove that that was directly linked to impacting whether or not someone was going to vote. But they literally wrote their own admission."

It's little different from what Mexico's PRI used to do, which was secure votes by handing out bags of beans, or what Venezuela's Hugo Chavez would do, handing out the occasional apartment or washer dryer.

Like ballot-harvesting, it's another hideous corruption of democracy imported from Latin America's dictatorships in democracy's clothing, rendering the entire idea of representative democracy meaningless, and rigged systems for leftists replacing them.

As Gaetz says, the whole payoff scheme improves the net worth of ex-cons, which in turn gives them an advantage over non-felons who still have to pay fines and bills. Who needs to worry about fines and victim restitution for crimes committed when there's Mike to take care of it for a mere vote?

It's also racially discriminatory. Only black ex-cons are eligible for the payoffs, because of the data collected showing that 95% of them vote Democrat. Whites need not apply. According to Fox, Bloomberg knows what he's doing:

A Bloomberg memo first reported by the Washington Post read: “We know to win Florida we will need to persuade, motivate and add new votes to the Biden column. This means we need to explore all avenues for finding the needed votes when so many votes are already determined.” “The data shows that in Florida, Black voters are a unique universe unlike any other voting bloc, where the Democratic support rate tends to be 90%-95%," the memo continued.

It's money for votes and Mike knows it.

And with fines paid off by Daddy Warbucks, there's plenty of money for Nikes or cars or whatever a released felon has his heart on that can't be obtained by looting.

His fellow billionaire George Soros rendered rule of law meaningless by shoveling cash into district attorneys' races to elect DAs who refuse to enforce the law, turning America's blue cities into crime pits where commiting a crime means no punishment.

Bloomie's idea is to render fines and victim restitution meaningless, too, by paying them off in exchange for votes. The purpose of fines is to make ex-cons exchange something of value to them to encourage them to buy into the system. That they haven't suggests this isn't something of value to them compared to other thing. But now that Bloomberg is offering to take care of them for a mere vote... who'd refuse?

This billionaire democracy-underming trend goes to show that billionaires control Democrats, and those who value rule of law, and laws meaning what they say, have got some big opposition in the activities of these leftist plutocrats, neither of whom can stand the little people -- the ones who obey laws and pay taxes that is.

So Bloomberg's cynical scheme is going through, with the billionaire convinced that the law can never touch him.

A guy in Michigan got the law bearing down on him for mocking the mail-in voting process by placing a toilet on his front lawn. But Bloomie, who's buying votes from felons wholesale, thus far, is fully confident that nothing will happen to him. Nothing ever has, so he continues to take it to new lows.

Gaetz says he's encouraged to see the state take an interest in this bid to add bribery into the electoral equation, but a lot of us will want to see it to believe it.

One thing is for sure, it's got to stop somewhere, and Florida would be smart to take it to the mat with him and make him join the felons he's trying to buy.

