Meghan and Harry find their white knight in Netflix cash

Fugitives from the British royal family, yet still living off daddy's money, Prince Harry and his very woke wife, Duchess Meghan Markle, have finally found the pile of money they were looking for in Hollywood, with the announcement of a big-bucks Netflix deal.

According to Hot Air's Karen Townsend, who has a marvellously catty report:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have secured a deal with Netflix to create documentaries, documentary series, feature films, scripted shows, and children’s programming, too. Mind you, these two have absolutely no experience in doing any of this but that doesn’t matter. Netflix is happy to allow the royals to cash in on their titles and bring their celebrity to the online streaming service. It’s a multi-year deal, exclusive to Netflix, which is one of their first since abandoning their royal duties and relocating to California. We know that Duchess Meghan, a D-list actress before her marriage to Prince Harry, planned to use her new position in life as a means of securing more acting jobs because there is video.

Townsend notes that Netflix has been known to pay very large dollar deals - neighborhood of $100 million - even to middling Hollywood players, citing a list of people I've never hard of.

Netflix has gotten its golden couple with zero experience in making films, but what leaps out here is that they are far from the first.

Remember how the Obamas got the same kind of deal, with the same level of fame, yet also the same level of non-experience? According to Variety, reporting in 2018:

Netflix has secured a deal with former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama to produce series and movies for the streaming service. The former first couple will, according to an announcement Monday from the company, potentially work on scripted and unscripted series as well as docu-series, documentary films, and features under the multi-year deal. “One of the simple joys of our time in public service was getting to meet so many fascinating people from all walks of life, and to help them share their experiences with a wider audience,” said Barack Obama. “That’s why Michelle and I are so excited to partner with Netflix — we hope to cultivate and curate the talented, inspiring, creative voices who are able to promote greater empathy and understanding between peoples, and help them share their stories with the entire world.”

Which kind of makes Netflix look like some kind of slush fund for celebrity couples of sufficient wokenesss who are between gigs. We do know that Netflix had been seeded early on with previous Obama appointees. We also know that Meghan has been in touch with top Democrats such as Hillary Clinton, and most likely, the Obamas, too. Maybe the Obamas told them how good it could get for them.

The Obamas now live first class millionaire lives with multiple mansions in some of America's choiciest locals -- from Kalorama to Martha's Vineyard to probably some place in Hawaii, lecturing the American people on all their racism.

We'll now be treated the same by a newly flush Harry and Meghan, Meghan in the lead, of course, Harry selling the family name.

What's vivid here is that they'll owe Netflix and be forced to dance to Netflix's tunes. When we talk about the wokester left as being controlled by unseen forces, a good place to look for them is Netflix.

With cash like this being flung around and wokesterliness the agenda, it gives less and less reason to watch the Network. They're getting as obnoxious as Twitter and Google.

Image credit: Entertainment Tonight, screen shot, via shareable YouTube video.