Meet the real disparagers of military service, and guess which party?

John Kerry disparaged the military by calling them stupid and warned kids that if they weren't wary, they could end up stuck in Iraq.

“You know, education, if you make the most of it, you study hard, you do your homework and you make an effort to be smart, you can do well. If you don’t, you get stuck in Iraq.”

He is greatly respected by Biden and most of the media. Remember, Kerry, Biden and Hillary voted to send the military to Iraq.

Senator Dick Durbin also made deplorable, despicable remarks about our military, without evidence, and he is number two in the Democrat Senate. He is very popular to the media as he attacks Trump.

"If I read this to you and did not tell you that it was an FBI agent describing what Americans had done to prisoners in their control, you would most certainly believe this must have been done by Nazis, Soviets in their gulags, or some mad regime - Pol Pot or others - that had no concern for human beings."

But when a magazine, which supports Joe Biden for president, puts out an unverified report that Trump disparaged the military, Biden and the media act like it is absolutely true. After all, why would anyone question The Atlantic's article, based on anonymous sources, on something that supposedly happened two years ago, when the hit piece comes from a leftist magazine two months before an election.

Biden will repeat this story just as he repeatedly repeats the lie about what Trump said at Charlottesville. The sycophant media won’t care.

The self-righteous billionaires at Twitter, Google and Facebook claim that they will block disinformation in the election, but they repeatedly show they don’t care as they support Biden. Not once have they blocked the lies on Russian collusion, the unverified accusations against Kavanaugh and they run these accusations from the Atlantic without questions. Trump could have one thousand credible people say this didn’t happen and Biden, Pelosi and most of the media won’t care.

