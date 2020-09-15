Kamala speaks of 'a Harris administration together with Joe Biden'

Was this a slip of the lip or a forthright acknowledgment of reality? My guess is that her ego got the better of Senator Harris, who, after all, is used to assuming power through questionable exploitation of older men. It must be a classic "Kinsley gaffe," a politician accidentally telling the truth, since nobody would ever describe Kamala Harris as "forthright." Whatever the underlying psychology, during a "virtual address" (i.e., a video call like Zoom) to a group of Hispanic small business–owners in Arizona on Saturday, the junior senator from California spoke of "a Harris administration together with Joe Biden":

"A Harris administration together with Joe Biden as the president of the United States, the Biden-Haris administration will provide access to 100 billion dollars in low-interest loans and investments for minority-business owners," she added:

Thanks for admitting that Biden is just a front man, Kamala.

