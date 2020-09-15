Democrats are panicking, with good reason, about Biden’s Hispanic support

The Washington Post took notice of something that’s worrying the Democrat party: Hispanics are not excited about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Instead, we’re seeing a significant shift in Hispanic support from the Democrat party to Donald Trump. There are a lot of reasons behind this shift, including Trump’s hostility to socialism, his support for law and order, his roaring economy, his refusal to divide the U.S. by race . . . one Cuban influencer in Miami.

There’s no question that Trump is gaining support among Hispanic voters:

Concerns about Biden’s strength among such Florida voters follows the release last week of a NBC-Marist poll that showed they are essentially split between Biden and President Trump. The numbers compare to Democrat Hillary Clinton having lost to Trump in Florida in the 2016 presidential race, despite having led Trump by a 59% to 36% margin among Latinos in the same poll.

Democrats have noticed and, according to the Washington Post, Biden’s campaign promises to do something about his hitherto sluggish outreach to Hispanics:

Top Latino Democrats are voicing growing concern about Joe Biden’s campaign, warning that lackluster efforts to win the support of their community could have devastating consequences in the November election. Recent polls showing President Trump’s inroads with Latinos have set off a fresh round of frustration and finger-pointing among Democrats, confirming problems some say have simmered for months. Many Latino activists and officials said Biden is now playing catch-up, particularly in the pivotal state of Florida, where he will campaign Tuesday — the start of National Hispanic Heritage Month — for the first time as the presidential nominee. Reaching out to Latino voters will be a key focus on the visit, according to a person with knowledge of the trip.

Going into the election, Biden will have spent roughly two months campaigning for the Hispanic vote. Trump, on the other hand, has spent four years campaigning for the Hispanic vote.

Trump has campaigned by promising that America will never be a socialist country. This matters to the Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans who fled socialism to come here. They’ve witnessed how socialism destroys the economy and individual liberty, leading to nothing but poverty and despair, with healthy doses of fear and death thrown in.

Trump has campaigned by creating tremendous economic opportunities for Hispanics. Before the Democrats tried to destroy the economy with their pandemic panic, more Hispanics (and blacks) were in the workforce than ever before. As this Hispanic woman relates, in America, if you’re willing to put in the work, you can go from being an immigrant child who dropped out of high school to a successful business owner sitting at the same table as the President:

Trump has campaigned by supporting law and order. In a recent poll, 71% of Hispanics said law and order is a major concern. According to the poll, people thought Biden would have handled the riots better than Trump, but as the left gets crazier and Biden’s mental deficits are harder to hard, that thinking will end.

Trump has campaigned by refusing to use racial politics. Because of their racial obsessions, Democrats have turned their party into a fight for government spoils between special interest groups. President Trump’s economic growth means relief from this tribal mindset.

And Trump has a special weapon in Miami. According to Ozy, there’s one gay Cuban immigrant who explains much of the shift to Trump among young Miami Hispanics:

[O]ne of the biggest influences, both Republicans and Democrats agree, is the changing political views of a single man — the 41-year-old YouTube star Alex Otaola, who arrived in South Florida from Cuba in 2003 and has built an audience of hundreds of thousands of Cuban Americans since. “In both surveys and focus groups we saw the impact of YouTube personalities like Alex Otaola,” wrote Carlos Odio, head of Democratic Latino research firm Equis Labs, in a July voter analysis. “He started this Cuban YouTube movement, and now there are dozens,” says Rey Anthony Lastre, the co-chair of the Cuban American Republicans of Florida. “He has mobilized all his viewers, organized caravans of thousands of cars — a sea of cars, you don’t see the end of it — to support Trump, and told them to register to vote. He’s a game-changer.”

For Otaola, it’s all about keeping communism off American shores – and you can thank Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s rise for his switch to Trump.

If you want a great visual of the difference between Hispanic support for Biden versus for Trump, these two videos will help. First, a car parade in Las Vegas, which has long been a source of Hispanic support for Democrats thanks to former Sen. Harry Reid’s organization abilities. About 30 cars showed up:

And second, the car parade in Miami with hundreds of cars rolling through to show Cuban, Venezuelan, and Nicaraguan support for Trump. No wonder the media ignored it: