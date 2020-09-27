Joe Biden caught on tape abusing America’s troops

Less than a month ago, The Atlantic relied on anonymous sources to allege that President Trump refused to visit a World War I graveyard in France, calling those who died there “suckers” and “losers.” It was such a ridiculous claim that even John Bolton, who has no love for Trump, refuted it. Nevertheless, the mainstream media ran the story hard, trying to interfere with the bond between Trump and the troops. By contrast, now that footage has emerged of Biden rudely abusing troops to their faces, the mainstream media are silent.

In March 2016, while he was still vice president, Biden was visiting Al Dhafra airbase in the United Arab Emirates. What the press reported at the time was that Biden thanked the troops while promising that the United States would “squeeze the heart” of ISIS.

What the press forgot to report is that Biden was unforgivably rude to the troops. In the video now making the rounds, he announced that he has “incredibly good judgment.” His first proof for that statement was that “I married Jill.” His second proof, which is a bit unintelligible, sounds like his boasting about having appointed someone to a military academy.

I can’t understand what Biden said and, apparently, neither could the assembled troops. Whether because what he said made no sense or just wasn’t funny, the assembled men and women said nothing. Biden snapped, “Clap for that, you stupid bastards.” The troops responded with muted laughter and light applause.

Biden then looked around the room and said, “Man, you are a dull bunch. It must be slow here, man.” If that was meant to be an insult comedian’s funny line, it too failed. The room remained silent. Here, see for yourself:

If you’re the vice president of the United States and your initial joke falls flat, you continue graciously. However, if you’re Joe Biden, a mean man behind that ostensibly affable front, you insult America’s military men and women to their faces. This is disrespect at a very fundamental level.

And yet the mainstream media says nothing. Well, that’s not quite true. The Daily Beast, at least, made sure to defend Slow (and mean) Joe:

That was no jest. Audiences aren’t stupid. They understand when they hear a good, albeit insulting joke, as opposed to just being insulted. And if there’s anyone who can take a good insult joke, it’s a member of America’s armed forces. The men and women standing there understood that Biden, who couldn’t make the room laugh, was lashing out at the audience for failing to appreciate his comedic brilliance.

Trump, on the other hand, deeply respects the military. My favorite video of Trump is still this one, showing when he took care of a Marine’s lid:

Trump also takes care of the troops in more important ways, by ensuring that they are the best armed and trained fighting force in the world, and by letting them kill their mortal enemies, men such as Qassem Suleimani or Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and by ensuring that a functional VA system gives them the medical care they’ve earned. Biden, on the other hand, didn’t even want to kill Osama bin Laden. Some Commander in Chief he would be.

