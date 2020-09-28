James O’Keefe, of Project Veritas, exposes massive Minneapolis voter fraud

With 60 days to go before the election, James O’Keefe, of Project Veritas, has dropped a bombshell: He’s got incriminating video exposing the ballot harvesting corruption that is the norm in Ilhan Omar’s Ward 6 in Minneapolis. It’s blatant, and it’s completely illegal.

With the help of a courageous whistleblower, undercover video, and hidden camera videos, the latest Project Veritas video reveals that Omar’s campaign is up to its eyeballs in ordering absentee ballots for elderly people, filling out the ballots her favor or for someone else in her clan, and then submitting them.

A lot of money changes hands to make this happen. Those who harvest the ballets are getting paid in cash, and some of the people whose ballots are being harvested get paid in cash too.

An anonymous woman explains that what we’re witnessing is a tribal activity. When it comes to Omar getting votes, everyone involved on her behalf has a Somali tribal relationship to her.

The fraud extends beyond mere tribalism, though. Jamal, a political operative from Minnesota’s Democrat-Farmer-Labor Party, the progressive branch of Minnesota’s Democrat party, explains on hidden camera that the party knows exactly what’s going on in Ward 6. Still, it has no interest in stopping it. It’s also not in Jamal’s interest to try to stop it, because he’s afraid that he’ll suffer physical harm.

Jamal points out that what’s happening isn’t the fault of the immigrants who hand their blank ballots over to the harvesters. They come from a world in which this kind of strong-arming about voting is usual, he says, so they believe that it continues to be the norm in America.

The whistleblower, Omar Jamal, stepped forward because he believes that this corruption is weakening the Somali community and that Ilhan Omar is furthering this corruption:

“It's an open secret,” he said. “she [Omar] will do anything that she can do to get elected and she has hundreds of people on the streets doing that.”

Omar Jamal, because of his connection to Somalia, understands that corruption eats away at the fabric of a country. No country is immune to political corruption. As long as it’s frowned upon, though, and doesn’t become entrenched, the country can survive it. However, when political corruption becomes the norm, the nation is in trouble:

“If American people don't pay attention to what's happening, the country will collapse,” he said. “The regulations, if you ignore that and you let corruption and fraud become a daily business and then tough luck, the country will not exist as they [Americans] know it,” Jamal said. “I'm afraid it's already too big to stop, you know, maybe it's too late. Maybe it's already too big to stop,” he said. “There's a lot of people invested in this, you know, and they don't care how they did it: ‘We win,’ and that's it.”

In a just world, the Project Veritas video would shake up this election. However, we know from past exposés that the mainstream media will assiduously ignore it. The media understand that, even though they’re disrespected, they still drive political discourse in this country. If they’re not screaming about massive Democrat voter fraud in the papers and on the television, it’s unlikely to gain any traction and, therefore, will not affect the upcoming election.

Still, O’Keefe promises a second, even more explosive video, this one directly involving Omar herself, so he might be able to light a fire. Even if Minnesota’s hard-left Black Muslim attorney general, Keith Ellison, doesn’t care, it’s to be hoped that the Attorney General of the United States, William Barr, does care.

Image: Ballot harvesting in Minneapolis. YouTube screengrab.