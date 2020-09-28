Appeals court halts arbitrary extension of ballot counting deadline by a federal judge

The arbitrary re-writing of election laws and rules by partisan judges is but one of many tricks that Democrats are using to steal the election. Federal judges in Wisconsin and Georgia and the state supreme court of Pennsylvania have all extended the deadlines for receiving and counting mailed-in ballots for the November election, while a New York federal judge extended the deadline for a primary election in that state.

The game is to give enough time to discover how many ballots are needed and then provide them by hook or by crook, as is already being done in Minneapolis by the Ilhan Omar machine.

In essence, the judges in the above cases have decided that they don’t like the law, so they will change it to suit their own preferences.

Fortunately, in the case of Wisconsin, the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals (on which Judge Coney Barret currently sits) has issued a stay. Dan Friedman of Mother Jones sadly reports:

A federal appeals court issued an order on Sunday temporarily suspending a lower court’s order that Wisconsin ballots postmarked by election day should be counted if they are received up to six days later. The order was not signed by any of the 14 judges who sit on the court, which includes Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. The stay from the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals was issued without explanation, suggesting the appeals court will issue its own ruling on the matter. The judges who issued the order are not named.

The AP adds;

As it stands, ballots will now be due by 8pm on Election Day. A lower court judge had sided with Democrats and their allies to extend the deadline until November 9th Democrats sought more time as a way to help deal with an expected historic high number of absentee ballots. The Democratic National Committee, the state Democratic Party and allied groups including the League of Women Voters sued to extend the deadline for counting absentee ballots after the April presidential primary saw long lines, fewer polling places, a shortage of workers and thousands of ballots mailed days after the election. (snip) The Republican National Committee, the state GOP and Wisconsin's Republican legislators argued that current absentee voting rules be left in place, saying people have plenty of time to obtain and return their ballots.

Lots of people, apparently including most Democrats, seem to think that eventually the Supreme Court will rule on ballot eligibility issues in many states.

My take is that using a mail-in ballot, instead of going to the polling place, is a choice, unless a person will be absent and has applied for an absentee ballot. Choosing to use the services of the United States Postal Service carries real risks. I re-discovered this last week when a vital medication was mailed to me by a pharmacy that used one-day service from the USPS, and the USPS provided “delivery confirmation” attesting to its delivery on time. But it wasn’t delivered for six more days. (The pharmacy kindly sent me a second package via Fedex, so I didn’t go without my meds, but I will never, ever trust the USPS again for anything that matters.)

If you want to vote in advance by a ballot mailed to you, then drop it off at an official ballot box.

If you use the USPS, then realize you are taking a risk and mail it a month in advance.

Judges have no business changing the rules because people choose to take this risk.