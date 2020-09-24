It turns out that there really was Russia collusion!

The recently released report from the Senate’s Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs and its Committee on Finance, “Hunter Biden, Burisma, and Corruption: The Impact on U.S. Government Policy and Related Concerns,” focuses primarily on the vast amounts of money Burisma funneled through Hunter Biden to influence his father Joe, who was then Vice President. What shouldn’t be overlooked, though, is that there was a Russian angle to the Biden family’s corruption. Ironically, while the left spent years screaming “Russia, Russia, Russa” at Trump, the only one who colluded with a Russian billionaire was Hunter, to the tune of $3.5 million.

It’s complicated, but I’ll try to make it simple:

To understand who the players were, you need to follow Hunter’s trail of partnerships. In 2009, he created Rosemont Seneca Partners with Devon Archer, his friend, and with Christopher Heinz, who is John Kerry’s stepson. In 2013, Rosemont Seneca Partners joined with the Thornton Group to create Rosemont Seneca Thornton. What you need to remember is that Hunter is one of the people behind Rosemont Seneca Thornton.

On the Russian side of things, there’s a woman named Elena Baturina. She’s the widow of Moscow’s former mayor, Yuri Luzhkov. Luzhkov was so corrupt that even Putin’s government, acting through then-president Dmitry Medvedev, fired him in 2010.

When Luzhkov died, Baturina ended up a billionaire and the richest woman in Russia. Although the Senate report doesn’t say so, one has to assume that a female oligarch in Russia is on good terms with Putin. Neither looks very happy in this picture, but they definitely know each other:

Putin and the woman who sent 3.5 million dollars to #HunterBiden, while his father #JoeBiden was Vice-President of the United States. Follow the stench of filthy money and it leads to a #DirtyBiden every time... pic.twitter.com/aIfJE61XVY — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 23, 2020

Baturina’s money comes from plastics. Luzhkov, when alive, funneled real estate projects to Inteko, which is Baturina’s plastics company.

So, on the Hunter side, we have Rosemont Seneca Partners. On the Russian side, we have Ms. Baturina. And here’s the money part: “On Feb. 14, 2014, Baturina wired $3.5 million to Rosemont Seneca Thornton.” That’s quite the loving Valentine’s Day gift. The report does not say why she sent that money.

But that’s not all. Eleven separate times between May 6 and December 8, 2015, Baturina wired money to a bank account called BAK USA LLC. BAK USA, although headquartered in Buffalo, New York, made computer tablets in cooperation with a Chinese business. In 2019, BAK USA filed for bankruptcy, with a reported loss of $39 million.

In total, Baturina wired $391,968.21 to BAK USA. Out of that total, $241,797.14 went first to Rosemont Seneca Partners before finally ending at BAK USA. Again, the report does not explain why, although, to me, it has the smell of money laundering.

There’s no getting around the fact that Hunter Biden, a drug-using, stripper impregnating man who instantly took up with his dead brother’s widow, had no useful business talents. The only thing he brought to the table was his Daddy’s name and connections.

Given the timing of Joe’s trips to China and other places, Hunter’s seat on the plane next to Joe, and the pressure Joe put on Ukraine to ignore corruption in a company with Hunter on board, it seems pretty clear that Joe was aiding and abetting his son’s machinations. For now, though, it doesn’t matter whether Joe was actively or passively involved.

What matters is that, according to the report, the Obama government was aware of Hunter’s bizarre and illicit deals with the communist Chinese government, a corrupt Ukrainian company, and a woman with Putin connections – and it did nothing. Hunter colluded with all sorts of bad actors, and Obama-Biden colluded with the colluder.

Image: Putin and Baturina. Twitter screengrab.