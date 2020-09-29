Here’s a video that may predict a Trump victory

According to the polls, Biden’s lead is not as big as it was a month ago, but he’s still maintaining a relentless lead. That’s disheartening, to say the least. However, a video was just released that contrasts Trump’s most recent rally with Biden’s most recent rally. Looking at the two rallies side by side, it’s inconceivable that Trump won’t win in a fair contest, one unmarred by fraud.

Real Clear Politics is the go-to place for polls. If one looks at the polls for Monday, Biden is up all over the place. He’s up in individual states; he’s up in the general election; and, indeed, he’s up wherever you look:

After two political conventions, the continuing spread of the novel coronavirus, economic dislocation, more racial upheaval and a coming battle over a Supreme Court vacancy, the race for the White House remains stable, with former vice president Joe Biden holding a steady advantage over President Trump, according to a Washington Post-ABC News poll. Biden and vice-presidential nominee Sen. Kamala D. Harris (Calif.) lead Trump and Vice President Pence by 53 percent to 43 percent among registered voters, statistically unchanged from the 12-point margin in a poll taken in August just before Democrats and Republicans held their conventions. Biden and Harris also have a 10-point advantage among likely voters, 54 percent to 44 percent.

Maybe that’s true, or maybe it’s not. There’s a reason for my skepticism. Watch this video and ask yourself which candidate you think has momentum going into the election:

And don’t forget this amazing footage:

The end of September 2020 feels remarkably like the end of September 2016. We were told Hillary was going to win right until the moment she lost. This year, Trump hasn’t lost his original supporters; instead, he’s gained new ones: disaffected Democrats, WalkAway people, Blexit people, Jexist people, new gun owners, Hispanics for Trump, gay men, etc. These demographics passionately support Trump. All that Biden has on his side are people who hate Trump rather than people who love Biden. That leaves a question on the table: Once the million or so fanatic Trump haters have cast their votes, what’s really left for Biden?

