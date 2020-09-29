People are misreading the New York Times’ article about Trump’s taxes

The Times claims that it has obtained Trump’s individual and business tax documents going back over twenty years, a “trove” containing mountains of data. Trump denied the charges, but the left ignored him. However, an astute Twitter user noted something that others missed: While the Times wrote the report to imply that Trump paid only $750 in taxes for several years, a careful reading reveals that Trump did pay millions in taxes, plus an additional $750.

On Sunday, the New York Times published a lengthy article based on Donald Trump’s personal and business taxes. It bears repeating here that this was grossly illegal conduct on the part of the person who gave the Times these taxes and, quite possibly on the part of the Times itself which, at the very least, aided and abetted a felony. But to get to the point, the main thing every Trump hater (and some Trump supporters) took from the article was that Trump, the billionaire, paid only $750 in taxes for a couple of years.

Trump vigorously denied that charge and said that he’d paid millions. The Biden campaign, however, ran hard with that $750 concept:

Teachers paid $7,239

Firefighters paid $5,283

Nurses paid $10,216



Donald Trump paid $750 pic.twitter.com/5YE1cbYsBN — Team Joe (Text JOE to 30330) (@TeamJoe) September 28, 2020

The problem with this whole $750 mantra is that Trump is correct and everyone shouting $750 is wrong. Trump didn’t pay only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017. He paid $750 in addition to the millions in taxes he paid during those years.

Twitterer Alexandriabrown realized that, although the Times’s article is rather obliquely written, it entirely supports Trump’s defense against the charge that he paid less in taxes than a teacher, a firefighter, or a nurse. She also caught that the Times unforgivably peered into the personal financial information of all of Trump’s employees, which is an entirely new level of bad conduct:

So. I finally read the NYT Trump tax story because I wanted to see what line was being reported for taxes owed and I came across this about the $750 in 2016 and 2017. Per the NYT own story, Trump actually paid to the US Treasury $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. pic.twitter.com/ltnlMG0mKW — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

Read that closely. Trump PAID, as in transferred to the US Treasury, $1 million in 2016 and $4.2 million in 2017. Note also that most of the overpayment was rolled forward, not refunded. The $750 figure is an ADDITIONAL $750. Thus every single story saying he paid $750 is a lie. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

It is not simply a lie, it proves that the person making the statement either did not read the story itself (BY THE INSANITY OF CTHULHU READ THE SOURCES) or lack the mental ability to comprehend that the NYT itself claims that Trump paid $1,000,000 in 2016 and $4,200,00 in 2017. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

The claim that Trump paid only $750 in Federal taxes in 2016 and 2017 is thus a complete and total lie which is easily disproven by the Times own story. I mind when people lie. I mind more when people lie to me about something I can disprove in minutes. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

Also there's something even more worrisome than that the NYT appears not to have seen the actual returns. Read this closely and you'll see something very disturbing indeed. pic.twitter.com/m5B6IVSkMo — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

You want to claim Trump is fair game since he's President, fine, whatever. But what people who worked for him made in the decades when he wasn't a politician is fair how? Riddle me that and you better spin so hard the Earth rotates backwards. — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

Also, I'm going to post this one more time for those in the back. Trump paid $1 million in taxes in 2016 and $4.2 million in taxes in 2017 and, per the NYT story, most of that money was rolled forward. Stop LYING. Start READING. Just. Stop. Lying. pic.twitter.com/sHrTbA5P3k — alexandriabrown (@alexthechick) September 28, 2020

Let’s repeat the bottom line: Trump did what the law allowed. Trump did not have dealings with the Russians. Trump did not pay only $750 in taxes in 2016 and 2017 but, instead, paid millions in taxes. And one more thing: Biden, who sat in the Senate for over thirty years, was almost certainly involved in crafting and voting for the laws that enabled Trump to structure his taxes as he did. If people think Trump paid too little, they need to blame Biden.