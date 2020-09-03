Despite recalcitrant Democrats, rioters may finally be punished

One of the reasons the protests raging across America have been so successful is that Democrats have ensured that the rioters do not suffer any consequences for the property damage they inflict or for their assaults against people. Instead, Hollywood leftists and Biden staffers contribute to funds that instantly bail them out. Alternatively, left-leaning judicial systems release them without any charges. It appears, though, that the federal government is partnering with less lenient local law officials to try a new approach.

Within days of the Black Lives Matter protests starting in Minneapolis, big money got involved:

Last week, a series of prominent American movie stars declared they would be donating to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, a non-profit organizing cash bail payments for Minneapolis protestors arrested amid the carnage of the restless riots.

Hollywood wasn’t the only source of funds. Biden staffers contributed too:

Campaign staffers for presumptive Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden have donated to a group in Minnesota that is paying the bail for people arrested during the protests over the death of George Floyd by a white police officer, according to a report. At least 13 members of the former vice president’s campaign made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund, which opposes cash bail to avoid being jailed before trial, Reuters reported on Saturday. The fund uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.

Kamala Harris, a former prosecutor, also demanded that people help get the rioters out of jail:

If you’re able to, chip in now to the @MNFreedomFund to help post bail for those protesting on the ground in Minnesota. https://t.co/t8LXowKIbw — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 1, 2020

Of course, now that the Democrats have determined that the violence across America for the last three months is polling badly and, therefore, is Trump’s fault, Kamala has changed her tune -- but the internet is forever:

I join @JoeBiden in condemning this violence. This can not—and must not—be who we are. Americans deserve a president who will heal our country and bring people together—not fan the flames of hate and division. https://t.co/21h00uFFR7 — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 30, 2020

Once Portland’s riots got rolling, the money rolled in too. The Portland General Defense Committee had raised over $500,000 by June 4. The continued violence in Portland is helped, as well, because Multnomah County DA Mike Schmidt refuses to charge those arrested.

Because they’re not getting any consequences, there is nothing to make the rioters stop. Moreover, when Gov. Kate Brown sought help from law enforcement officers near Portland, she got a resounding no from departments unwilling to subject their officers to the consequence-free violence in Portland.

The Oregon State Police and the federal government, however, have come up with a workaround: the feds are deputizing state troopers. What this means is that those arrested will be arrested under federal law, which is not inclined now to be lenient.

Moreover, if the rioters assault the officers, which is what they’ve been doing for three months now, the U.S. Attorney’s Office can nail them for attacking federal agents. It’s to be hoped that the feds work with law enforcement in Contra Costa too, because Diana Becton, a Soros-funded DA, is refusing to charge violent rioters who assault law enforcement officers.

Perhaps with real consequences, the rioters will end. After all, when Wisconsin police arrested Matthew Banta, 23, a brave Antifa warrior with a flamethrower, smoke grenades, and fireworks, he “dropped into the fetal position and began crying.”

Some of the people on the ground are insane, and some are psychopaths, so they are genuinely dangerous. Many, though, are soy boys and girls who are having fun, right until the fun stops and reality kicks in. Once a few of these “fighters” realize they’re facing ten years in prison, they’ll go back to their mommies’ downstairs rooms.

Image: Matthew Banta; online courtroom hearing