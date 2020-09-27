Democrats have become the party of immorality

“Liberty does not exist in the absence of morality.”—Edmund Burke

Ladies and gentlemen, the Democrat Party is becoming unhinged before our very eyes. Just when you thought the donkey party couldn’t get any more irrational, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg’s death has unleashed a wave of Democrat derangement that confirms the belief of many patriotic Americans, that this party is immoral.

Because of Republicans daring to follow the Constitution in the selection of a new Supreme Court justice, Democrats have threatened to pack the courts, eliminate the filibuster in the Senate, weaken and/or remove the electoral college and burn down every institution that has sustained the country. Yes, they are now attempting to pivot away from those declarations, but to even make such extortions in a Constitutional republic is immoral.

What will be interesting to witness will be the Senate confirmation hearings of Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett, a judge on the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals. This mother of seven (two adopted) has already been attacked by Democrats for her Catholic faith when she was confirmed as an appellate justice. Will the Democrats go after this woman with the same pull-out-the-stops lies and slander witnessed during the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation, the Samuel Alito confirmation, or the Clarence Thomas confirmation? One would hope no, but given the Democrat history of immoral inquisition when it comes to Republican Supreme Court judicial nominees, the worst should be expected.

Immorality means knowing the difference between right and wrong and doing wrong anyway. Democrats have gotten away with this because they, along with their allies in the media, have attempted to reshape morality so that what they do is good and the ends justify the means when it comes to combatting the evils of the “bad Orange Man” and the “racists” who voted for him.

Labeling Trump voters as racists is one aspect of the Democrat’s massive gaslight campaign. The term gaslight comes from the 1944 movie “Gaslight” starring Ingrid Bergman and Charles Boyer. The plot involved a husband manipulating his wife into believing that she is going insane. Democrats are using this tactic to plant seeds of doubt in the minds of their targets causing them to question their perceptions, memories and judgement. Put simply, the Democrat Party in their gaslighting efforts are telling voters that what they are seeing and know to be wrong or right is not how they should perceive it. It’s sort of like saying, “Who are you going to believe, me or your lying eyes?”

As previously mentioned, the media is a willing partner in this distortion. Remember the “peaceful protests” mantra mouthed in unison by the press while buildings burned behind them on live TV? And don’t hold your breath waiting for the press to call out Democrats who accuse President Trump of lying and destroying democracy on a daily basis, when it is, in fact, Democrats who have done so through the Russia Collusion hoax, the impeachment fiasco, and their outright refusal accept a peaceful transfer of power after the 2016 election. Correct me if I am wrong, but isn’t bearing false witness also immoral?

Democrats/leftists are more invested in protecting their ideas than telling the truth. The problem is that except for Democrat run states and cities, no widespread consensus exists in this country for leftist ideas. Why not? Because Democrat panaceas are devoid of wisdom. Leftist ideas seem to have one unifying reality: they are costly with terrible consequences. For example, you have only to look at California to see the failure of Green energy in 1) its inability to provide adequate power need; 2) the astronomical costs not only to build windmills and solar panels, but also of their disposal; and 3) the number of raptors such as eagles, hawks, falcons and owls killed by giant windmill turbines on a daily basis.

Republicans would be demonized nightly on prime time news if they had such policies, but because these are Democrat disasters not a word is mentioned by the gatekeepers in the media. For one thing, leftist screw-ups do not fit the narrative of “Democrats good, Republicans evil.”

The narrative is the supreme objective of today’s media because it protects and deflects from the leftist agenda. Truth is no longer the standard in journalism, but instead an obstacle to be drowned out by a media echo chamber that spews out a daily refrain that appears to be phoned, e-mailed or faxed to the producers and editors who set the news agenda for the day. With few exceptions, American national media has become a cesspool of immorality, eschewing truth for the sake of the narrative.

Nothing is off the table when it comes to protecting the narrative. Whether it is painting a teenager like Nick Sandmann as a smirking racist, parroting a made-up phrase like “Hands up, don’t shoot”, or not calling out Democrats for repeating disproven lies like Trump saying there are good people on the side of neo-Nazi skinheads, the immoral media is all in. Today’s media is the living embodiment of Pontius Pilate’s infamous query, “What is truth?”

Liberty can only come from the foundation of truth present in the Judeo-Christian ethic. In order for lies to be accepted as truth, there must be repression, oppression, and intimidation. Fear becomes the thread of this reality. Those who question the falsehoods presented as truth by our elite betters must be silenced through ridicule, character assassination and ruin. We are living this in today’s America.

Because leftism is built on a platform of lies, the rule of law must also become corrupted and turned against the people. Law becomes no longer a means to defend truth, but to strengthen the lie. Changing the rule of law from protector of the citizenry to harasser of the citizenry is the consequence of this. The country is witnessing this example via the arbitrary edicts made by Democrat governors and mayors during the Wuhan virus lockdown.

A win by Joe Biden in November means that what has been visited upon blue states will take place on a national level and we will be under the rule of unhinged and vengeful Democrats. All of our cries against the immorality of Democrat rule will fall on deaf ears as rapacious leftists begin the steps to crush our liberty.

Dex Bahr is the author of the book, No Christian Man is an Island. He is also a freelance writer and lecturer.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of two Pixabay public domain images, and logo.