Biden does not have a money problem in Florida

My friends in Florida tell me that President Trump will carry Florida. They cite intense Cuban, and now Venezuelan, support. I think that this is a consequence of Senator Bernie Sanders' statements about Cuba and Joe Biden's unwillingness to distance himself from those foolish pro-Castro remarks.

So now we hear that Michael Bloomberg is investing in Florida to support Mr. Biden:

Former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg plans to spend at least $100 million in Florida to help elect Democrat Joe Biden, a massive late-stage infusion of cash that could reshape the presidential contest in a costly toss-up state central to President Trump’s reelection hopes. Bloomberg made the decision to focus his final election spending on Florida last week, after news reports that Trump had considered spending as much as $100 million of his own money in the final weeks of the campaign, Bloomberg’s advisers said. Presented with several options on how to make good on an earlier promise to help elect Biden, Bloomberg decided that a narrow focus on Florida was the best use of his money.

It won't work because this is not about money. Instead, this is about Cubans and Venezuelans who understand the dangers that the country faces from left-wing politics.

As a Venezuelan friend told me yesterday, what we see in US streets are mobs using Marxist-Leninist tactics.

Speaking of mobs, I recall my late father always saying that the left wants chaos and will do whatever it takes to grab power. He saw that with his own eyes in Cuba.

So Bloomberg's cash infusion won't work. I have never seen Cubans in the U.S. more concerned about the threat of the left since we came here. It's obvious that such concern will translate into a Trump win in Florida.

Image: Gage Skidmore