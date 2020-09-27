Biden continues to spout nonsense and forget things

There’s some debate going on in conservative circles about whether Biden will show up at the debate and, if he does, whether he’ll be an incoherent mess or unexpectedly competent. The debate will continue thanks to Biden’s Saturday performance. The news yielded two epic Slow Joe moments, a Hitler insult, and a lie. Joe, however, is assuring anyone who will listen that he’ll do fine at the debate because Trump is “not that smart.” Whatever they’re pumping into Joe, it must be good stuff.

No matter how carefully Biden’s handlers are keeping him cocooned, and how foreshortened his days (with Biden often signing off as early as 9 a.m.), Biden still has to make the occasional appearance. On Saturday, Joe presented Americans with two farcical moments, one typical lie, and a disgraceful statement about Trump.

On the farcical front, Joe seemed a little unclear about how old he is. We know that, if he were to win, he be the oldest person ever to become president, but this is ridiculous:

Well, in all fairness of COURSE he’s exhausted. I mean, 180 years in the Senate. C’mon, man! That’s a lot of work. #TiredOldJoe pic.twitter.com/elrDp8Tp2p — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) September 26, 2020

I guess when you’re that old, you’re entitled to forget a few things. That’s what Biden did when talking to MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle, although she was very willing to help him out:

Awkward. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle just had to help Joe Biden remember what he’s talking about after he loses his train of thought pic.twitter.com/5u49j8P9zU — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 26, 2020

News also emerged on Saturday that Biden, whose presidential aspirations were derailed in 1987 because of his compulsive lying, was caught in another lie:

Last year, Biden claimed on the campaign trail to have attended Delaware State University, one of the country’s historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). “I got started out of an HBCU, Delaware State — now, I don’t want to hear anything negative about Delaware State,” Mr. Biden told the audience of a town hall event in South Carolina before the state’s Democratic primary. “They’re my folks.” On Friday, the school confirmed that Biden’s claim isn’t true. Biden was never a student there. “Vice President Biden did not attend DSU,” Carlos Holmes, director of news service for Delaware State, told the Washington Times. “However he was the Commencement keynote speaker in 2003 and [2016], and during the former he was awarded an honorary doctoral degree.”

Given Joe’s history of lying, you’d think he might have wanted to think twice – assuming he’s capable of thinking at all – before using the Ruhle interview to accuse Trump of engaging in Goebbel-style lies. But he didn’t think twice; he just went for it:

Joe Biden says Donald Trump is "sort of like" Nazi official Joseph Goebbels.



Goebbels helped carry out the systematic murder of more than six million Jewish people. This is a disgusting thing for a politician to say. pic.twitter.com/xJQFGpQD2k — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 26, 2020

Joe is confused, forgetful, dishonest, and malevolent. But the important thing is that he feels good about himself. In that same Ruhle interview, Biden proudly announced that Trump is just too dumb to make a decent showing on the debate stage opposite Biden. (Stick around for the commentary afterward in the above video. It’s unintentionally funny.)

Much as I think Biden’s a moron, he’s also going to be super prepped, super rested, and perhaps super augmented with all sorts of interesting medicinals. We also know that he’s had a lot of debate practice during three Democrat primaries over the past three and half decades and that he can spout a line of meaningless B.S. with the best of them. And of course, he’s a bully, as we saw with his beat-down of Paul Ryan in 2012. Trump would be wise not to underestimate him.

Having said that, I’m reasonably confident that Biden is not Trump’s equal, and that Trump will display mastery of the facts and mastery over himself. The latter will enable Trump to poke Joe in ways that will make Joe, who’s always had limited self-control, reveal his most ugly qualities.

