So has the queen about had it with Meghan and Harry over that latest political stunt?

Much as the celebrity cash-and-politics antics of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry disgust us, it appears they disgust Harry's grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, even more.

Here's what Breitbart reported:

The decision by Los Angeles-based Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to wade into the upcoming U.S. election by offering voting advice was a “violation” of their “Megxit” deal with the Queen and could further jeopardise their links to the monarchy, it was claimed Sunday by senior royal aides. According to the Times newspaper, courtiers have been canvassing how the royal household could separate itself further from the pair. The distance is required after the couple called on voters in America to “reject hate speech, misinformation and online negativity” in “the most important election of our lifetime” — comments widely interpreted as a swipe at President Donald Trump, as Breitbart News reported.

According to the London press cited, there's talk now of yanking titles. Or who knows, cutting them dead. Something. Some kind of sanction for this low descent to partisan politics. They've already signaled some kinds of displeasure by taking Harry's and Meghan's picture down as a backdrop during a state address from the queen, and then pointedly leaving Meghan out of birthday-greetings pictures sent to Harry on his birthday. Now they've really stepped in it and reports say the queen is mad.

Because there's no doubt about it, the whole political act was colossally obnoxious. The queen has good relations with President Trump and spoke with him last time he visited for more than an hour. That's more time than she gave to the visiting and solicitous Obamas.

It didn't take a genius to know whom that remark was directed to, and worse still, it was pure naked politics, under the rubric of not-politicking, just asking everyone to be nice, and everyone can see through it. Meghan's politics are no secret, she told us all about them earlier when she refused to stiff-upper-lip it and meet the leader of the free world on his first state visit to England, claiming the ailments of pregancy, but showing up at some event 24 hours later. No wonder President Trump has since said he's "not a fan" of Meghan's, and wished Prince Harry "lots of luck" now that he's stuck with her.

The queen's response shouldn't be surprising. The pair would be nothing were it not for their association with the queen -- Meghan would be a D-list actress, whose expiration date was rapidly approaching, and Prince Harry would be one of the low men on the totem pole of senior royalty, drawing all the boring open-the-hospital-in Yorkshire and smile assignments, were it not for the queen's favor.

But they've repaid that not with gratitude, but first by abandoning the "firm" which is to say business of being royal and winning the public's support without telling the queen last January, which up until now, was Not Done. The only reason they were famous at all and could make phone calls as to what they wanted was because of their association with the queen.

Then they decided to trade on the queen's name for profits, going into commerce, which is to say money-making in Hollywood, with deals such as the one they signed with Netflix. Money for me, but not for thee, Your Majesty.

Then they traded on the queen's name again to get press -- they're living the tabloid life of leaks and covers on the National Enquirer.

Then they traded on the queen's name to politick, for socialist partisan causes, as if socialist leftwingery has ever looked out for royals of any kind.That seems to have been the last straw. The royal family stays out of politics to avoid losing the support of the public. Now Harry and Meghan have decided that real royality is not in the queen, but in the Obamas.

What a shabby, shoddy picture. When the queen cuts them off entirely and yanks tiaras and titles, she'll win the public's applause.

Image credit: ET screen shot, via shareable YouTube.