Ballot harvesting strikes in Texas

Although the polls put Biden in the lead, all of the energy in this election is with Trump. Just as was the case in 2016, it appears that the pollsters and the people have different ideas about how this election should turn out. The one thing that may severely damage election integrity is massive voter fraud – and it doesn’t get more massive than what appears to have turned up in Texas. Investigators are charging that a Biden campaign operative is attempting to rig the election using a ballot harvesting scheme that could fix as many as 700,000 ballots in Harris County.

Ballot harvesting is nothing more than legislatively approved fraud. It authorizes “harvesters” to go to people’s homes and collect their ballots for them. Ostensibly, it’s a way to help the elderly and infirm. In reality, it means that harvesters encourage people either to vote for the harvesters’ preferred candidates or to give a blank ballot to the harvester for him to complete. It is almost certainly the reason why, in 2018, districts in California that had maintained their Republican majorities suddenly returned Democrat candidates to Congress.

Over the weekend, James O’Keefe, of Project Veritas, released a video about a ballot harvesting scheme in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He offered proof that harvesters are getting paid to collect blank ballots from elderly people, and even pay people for their votes. The heart of this ballot harvesting scheme is in Ilhan Omar’s Fifth District, and O’Keefe is promising to drop a second video soon that will show that Omar is complicit is this election fraud.

Now news has emerged from Texas that Dallas Jones, Biden’s Texas Political Director, is engaged in a ballot fraud scheme much larger than Omar’s. This allegation is not from law enforcement. Instead, two private investigators have testified under oath that they have “video evidence, documentation and witnesses” to prove a scheme that affects 700,000 ballots:

The investigators—a former FBI agent and former police officer—claim that Biden’s Texas Political Director Dallas Jones and his cohorts have been “hoarding mail-in and absentee ballots” and ordering operatives to them fill out for people in Harris County illegally, “including dead people, homeless people, and nursing home residents in the 2020 presidential election,” Patrick Howley of the National File reported. While law enforcement agencies are reportedly investigating these potential crimes, nothing will be done about it until “well after the November 3, 2020 election” the former FBI agent said.

It’s appalling that this situation will not be addressed before the upcoming election. 700,000 is a huge number of votes in an election year that may see winners and losers divided by thousands or even hundreds of possibly contested ballots.

As with the Ilhan Omar ballot harvesting fraud, the Texas fraud takes advantage of elderly people who are under the care of nursing home staff. As I know from experiences with my parents, these staff people are often green card holders and most wear Democrat campaign buttons on their uniforms:

Aguirre noted that the ballot harvesters have been exploiting the elderly with the complicity of nursing home staff. I have in my possession video-taped interviews of witnesses attesting to the aforementioned people having groups of people completing thousands of absentee and mail-in ballots, including completing ballots for deceased individuals; illegally going into nursing homes, with the complicity of the nursing home staff, and filling out and forging the signatures of nursing home residents; signing up homeless individuals to vote using the ballot harvester’s address then completing the ballot and forging the homeless individual’s signature. This entire operation is being run by the elite politicians of the Democrat Party in Houston/Hams County. FURTHER AFFIANT SAYETH NOT.

Ace reporter Debra Heine has much more information at American Greatness. You should read the whole thing and then, perhaps, politely nudge the FBI and the State of Texas to address these allegations before the election, while they still matter.