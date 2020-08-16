Will they cancel Elvis's ‘American Trilogy’?

It was 43 years ago today that we heard about Elvis Presley's death. I heard it on the radio around 9 PM coming home and listening to a baseball game. Somehow, his death came into the game. Later, I got home and watched the whole thing on TV.

Over the years, I've grown to love an Elvis' tune called "American trilogy". I believe that he featured that song in one of his concerts and it became very popular. I'm sure that I still have the 45 in that box somewhere in the garage.

The song has interesting words. Here is a bit of it:

Oh I wish I was in the land of cotton Old times there are not forgotten Look away, look away, look away Dixieland For in Dixieland, I was born Early Lord one frosty morning Look away, look away, look away Dixieland Glory, glory hallelujah Glory, glory hallelujah Glory, glory hallelujah His truth is marching on So hush little baby Don't you cry You know your daddy's bound to die But all my trials Lord, will soon be over Glory, glory, hallelujah His truth is marching on His truth is marching on

Loved the song. I always interpreted the lyrics as a song of reconciliation a hundred years after the fighting. Elvis grew up in the South and was heavily influenced by the music he heard in black churches or the blues in the street corners.

When will they call to cancel this one? I hope not. "American trilogy" is exactly the message of reconciliation that we need in the country.

The past is past and sometimes not nice. However, we live in the present and move to the future.

Reconciliation, not reparations, is the best way to move ahead for all concerned.

Image credit: YouTube screen grab

