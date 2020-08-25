What is Kate Brown waiting for?

There was another night of riots and fire in Portland. How many more times do we wake up to a headline like this: "Portland police declare riot after fire set at precinct"?

According to the story, Governor Kate Brown has 7,800 National Guardsmen but refuses to activate them to deal with the situation in Portland.

This is a combination of lawlessness, incompetence, and dereliction of duty. Isn't protecting citizens an important responsibility of government?

First, lawlessness just brings you more lawlessness. We are dealing with anarchists and radicals. They want to destroy and will continue to do so until someone has the courage to stop it.

Second, this is incompetence because the governor's unwillingness to act will end up destroying the tax base. According to a July report, the estimated repair costs to public buildings is $300,000 and $4.8 million in property damage to businesses. I'm sure that the numbers have gotten larger in August.

Third, it is a dereliction of duty. Elected officials take an oath to enforce laws, and citizens pay taxes for public services, such as police protection.

Maybe these Democrat leaders think a President Biden will step in and bail them out. Don't bet on it, because the anarchists will keep burning, and the federal government does not have the money.

Wake up, Governor Brown. It's time to end this madness in Portland and defend the people who pay taxes.

