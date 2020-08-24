Kenosha, WI erupts in riots after police shooting of a black man

Another American city is engulfed in violent chaos, having declared a state of emergency and imposed a curfew following the shooting of a black man that was recorded on a cell phone and inflamed racial tensions. This time in Kenosha, Wisconsin, the "mostly peaceful protesters" weren't simply throwing Molotov cocktails and torching local businesses...



Twitter video screen grab.

...the rioters were challenging police while brandishing semi-automatic rifles, the kind that gun-gabbers like to call "assault weapons." David Hogg has yet to let his followers know what to think about that.



Twitter video screen grab.

Fortunately for police, as David Paulin emailed, "[i]t looks like that surplus military equipment that Joe Biden doesn't want local police forces to have is coming in handy." Biden said last month:

Surplus military equipment for law enforcement...they don’t need that. The last thing you need is an up-armored Humvee coming into a neighborhood — it's like the military invading. They don't know anybody. They become the enemy. They're supposed to be protecting these people.

He should tell that to the officers kept safe behind armor when facing the armed mostly peaceful protester.



Twitter video screen grab.

The cell phone video of the shooting looks just awful:

The man shot by police is reportedly still alive but in serious condition after being airlifted to a hospital in Milwaukee.

The State of Wisconsin DOJ is already probing the circumstances of the shooting, but that didn't stop the doofus Democrat governor of Wisconsin, Tony Evers, from pouring gasoline on the fire.