Trump or Obama: Who's the dumb one?

Peggy Noonan is showing that she doesn't care about facts any more than most of the media.

She says Obama's statement that Trump is lazy, greedy, and intellectually incapable is true, yet she gives no examples.

I saw nothing in Obama's policies and actions that indicated he was smart (intellectually capable), or that he worked hard, and I saw many actions by Obama and those surrounding him that showed he was greedy.

Obama was so lazy that he had to lie continuously to get Obamacare and the Iran deal through. He was so lazy that he couldn't get immigration reform passed, so he just dictatorially and unconstitutionally inflicted it on the public.

Obama was so dumb that he thought putting on massive mandates, reducing competition, and increasing taxes would lower health care costs.

He was so intellectually lacking that he gave us the slowest economic recovery in seventy years. He also had no idea that you could bring manufacturing jobs back to the U.S. He thought it would take magic.

He and Hillary were so lazy that they didn't lift a finger to save Americans under attack. Instead, they let them die while concocting a lie about a video because he was so obsessed with power.

In Trump's first term, he passed policies that yielded great results on economic growth and wage growth, especially for those at the bottom.

Trump reworked trade agreements, not Obama. Trump got criminal justice reform, not Obama. Trump got a peace agreement in the Mideast, not Obama. Obama allowed ISIS to gain power; Trump took them out. Trump gave us energy independence. Obama said you couldn't get there by drilling, another idiotic statement.

Trump gave defensive weapons to Ukraine. Obama appeased Putin.

Obama was so lazy that he wouldn't even enforce his own red line in Syria. Instead, he appeased Putin. Trump enforced Obama's red line.

The Democrats Miss the Meaning by Peggy Noonan Barack Obama's speech will stick in history; it won't just slide away. No former president has ever publicly leveled anything like this criticism at a sitting successor: "I did hope, for the sake of our country, that Donald Trump might show some interest in taking the job seriously, that he might come to feel the weight of the office and discover some reverence for the democracy that had been placed in his care. But he never did. For close to four years now, he has shown no interest in putting in the work."

This is a former president calling the current one shallow and lazy. He also suggested he's greedy and intellectually incapable. Unprecedented? Yes. Unjustified? No, alas. And I'm not seeing Trump supporters rise up in indignant defense. They know it's true, too.

As for greed: Trump is poorer now, and he doesn't take a salary. Neither does his family.

Biden and Hillary used their powerful positions at the public trough to solicit kickbacks for themselves and their families.

Obama stole taxpayer money to reward his political bundlers such as with the worthless Solyndra.

The Obama administration shook down corporations via EPA, Justice, and CFPB to give kickbacks to his greedy political supporters. Trump ended the slush funds.

Obama gave a massive kickback to Google, Facebook, Twitter, and Netflix with Net Neutrality. Trump took that away.

After Obama left office, he got a massive kickback from Netflix despite having no experience and no content.

I would challenge Peggy Noonan and any other Obama/Biden-supporter to name one foreign or domestic policy that helped the private sector or that helped make the world safer. I can't think of any. Obama's claim to fame of giving huge amounts to the Iranian tyrants made the world much more dangerous. Thankfully, Trump cut off their spigot.

Just repeating over and over again how hard someone works or how smart he is doesn't make that the truth.

So who was greedier and lazier? Obama/Biden or Trump/Pence? The choice is clear because the results are obvious.

What has Biden accomplished in 47 years other than making his family very well off?

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr.