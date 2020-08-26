Laura Loomer worries Democrats

It's amazing to Republicans that the pundits of such leftist media giants as CNN, The New Yorker, the Washington Post, CBS News, Esquire, Politico, USA Today, and Vice, evidence any knowledge of the Madison Avenue truism, "There's no such thing as bad publicity," when they all simultaneously (and at the same time) dig their teeth into Laura Loomer.

Laura Loomer is a 27-year-old woman whose primary victory over five other South Florida Republicans will have her face off against Lois Frankel, a tired four-term 72-year-old Democrat incumbent. The district is heavily Democrat and Loomer's chances of winning the seat were slim because of her political inexperience, youth and lack of name recognition.

But that was until the aforementioned media got into the act by labeling Loomer as "Islamophobic," "a conspiracist," "a believer of law and order," "a loyal Trumper" and "a follower of QAnon." Andrew Marantz, in apiece tellingly titled "How a Pro-Trump Islamophobe Who Just Won a Congressional Primary Got Famous on the Internet" in The New Yorker, talks of her eating at Katz's Deli, (hinting that's she's old-fashioned Jewish,) that she lives in a "dreary apartment," that she had a "raucous victory party" after her election and that she was "the most banned woman in America." Put all these descriptions together and she'd be sentenced in a progressive court of law to at least life imprisonment. Marantz also writes that she's "an unreconstructed guerilla." In attacking a white, conservative, Jewish woman, anything goes and is accepted by the Radical Left.

It's eye-opening to search and find nothing negative from these media pundits about the overt Jew/Israel-hating rants from such Democrat congresspeople as Ilhan Omar, Rashida Tlaib, and Georgia's Hank Johnson. Omar accused American Jews of treason and controlling our government with "Benjamins." Tlaib has doubts about evidence of the Holocaust, and Johnson called Jews termites. "They get into your house and eat it up." He's also the dimwit who claimed that too much construction on the island of Guam might "tip it over and capsize it." But Laura Loomer is a racist, bigot, and dumb? And what was said about Maxine Waters, a House Committee chair, referring to Republicans as "scumbags?" Different rules for different folks, depending on their political and genetic tinting, I guess.

What stimulates the progressive media to go after Loomer? Are there fears that Lois Frankel is vulnerable? That she needs their shoring up since she is rarely seen or involved in the community? A strong incumbent never gives an opponent this kind of publicity. What does Loomer offer District 21 that makes the Dems edgy? She's a young woman, a total political conservative who is fearless and would take on the radical women in the House if elected -- and they'd come out bruised and bloody. She would not permit the deadly 13% racial quota integration system to be implemented in and destroy communities such as Palm Beach County. She would vote to ban illegal immigration. She would vote to lower taxes. She would vote to keep "God" in our Pledge. She would vote to build up our military. Ditto for our law enforcement personnel. She would vote in support of our nation's keeping Israel as an ally. She would vote against late-term and abortion on demand. In short, she'd be a much needed, forceful, fearless, conservative leader in Congress.

And she'll stand strong alongside and fight for President Donald Trump. Unhappy, frustrated voters of all political stripes in Florida District 21 might just topple the incumbent, invisible Lois Frankel, who has accomplished zilch during her four useless terms in office other than rubber stamp the lunatic legislation of Nancy Pelosi. Let's hope the media keeps beating up on Laura Loomer. We need their help.

Image: Laura Loomer for Congress