Time to boycott Goodyear

I'm not a fan of boycotts, but Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has crossed the line with me.

From Fox News:

Earlier this week, President Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear tires after a local news station in Kansas shared a slide of a diversity training presentation captured by an employee. The slide, reportedly taken from a diversity training session, showed a list of acceptable and unacceptable phrases under Goodyear's zero-tolerance policy." The slide listed "Black Lives Matter" under acceptable phrases, while the Trump slogan "Make America Great Again" and the pro-police slogan "Blue Lives Matter" were listed under unacceptable phrases.

When Goodyear stock sank 6% after the odious diversity training slide was revealed, Goodyear president and CEO Rich Kramer stepped in with an offensive display of corporate double-talk in hopes of limiting the damage:

I deeply regret the impression it has created and want to clarify Goodyear’s position. First, to be clear, Goodyear does not endorse any political organization, party or candidate.

It may come as news to Mr. Kramer, but Black Lives Matter is a political organization, one that tightly aligns itself not only with one of America's major political parties, but also with Marxism, an ideology that is anti-American in the most profound meaning of the term.

Kramer continued:

Second, Goodyear strongly supports our law enforcement partners and deeply appreciates all they do to put their lives on the line each and every day for our communities.

I have more news for Mr. Kramer. A company cannot say with a straight face that it supports law enforcement when it cozies up to a rabid police-hating organization whose members were filmed chanting, "What do we want? Dead cops! When do we want it? Now!"

A local NBC News affiliate in Kansas published an audio recording of the Topeka plant's diversity training indoctrination, which you can listen to here.

As previously mentioned, I do not like boycotts of U.S. companies. But unless something is done to strike back at the cancer of sanctimonious political correctness that infects most of corporate America, this great nation is doomed to fall from within to the Marxists in our midst.

Below is the letter I sent to Goodyear via its corporate email form. Those who would like to send a message of their own can access the form by clicking here and then scrolling down to "Customer Assistance."

Richard J. Kramer

Chairman, president & CEO

Dear Mr. Kramer:

I've traded with the local Goodyear store since 1978, but that longtime relationship has come to a screeching halt.

A training video at the company's Topeka plant reports that Goodyear employees are permitted to wear apparel supporting Black Lives Matter, but that any form of political expression is prohibited.

For your information, Black Lives Matter IS a political organization, one that is using the noble cause of racial equality as a fig leaf to disguise its radical Marxist ideology.

By giving aid and comfort to a violent organization that teaches black people to hate their country and the police, Goodyear has burned its bridges with me.

Furthermore, I intend to make my position known far and wide via email and social media.

John Eidson

Atlanta, GA