August 15, 2020

The federal government violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964

By Andrea Widburg

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is not ambiguous – in America, an employer cannot discriminate based upon race, color, sex, religion, or country of national origin. Sandia National Laboratories is not just any employer. It’s one of only three National Nuclear Security Administration research and development laboratories in the United States and, as such, is subject to the Civil Rights Act via 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-16.

That proscription against discrimination, however, did not stop Sandia from sending its white, male executives, and only its white male executives, to a three-day-long mandatory training session aimed at telling them that, as white males, they are allies of the KKK, the Aryan nation, MAGA, and mass killings.

Christopher Rufo, who is now a repository for information about government discrimination against whites generally and white men specifically, has the specifics of a three-day abuse session aimed at ensuring that the white executives at Sandia National Laboratories understand that they are evil and can try to make amends only by admitting their complicity in an inherently racist system. Frankly, the program materials are sickening – and remember that you, the taxpayer, funded this:

Just a couple of comments. First, while it would be lovely to think that the men forced to attend these seminars gave the presenters a giant “Eff You,” we know that’s not what they did. These seminars attack middle class people with mortgages, college funds, and retirement plans – that is, obligations to their families. They’re going to accept this bovine fecal matter meekly because their obligations trump their pride.

Second, on Thursday, the Department of Justice notified Yale University that it was violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by openly discriminating against Asian and white candidates for admission. Now it’s time for the Department of Justice to turn its focus inwards and start cleaning out the Augean Stables of the bloated, corrupt federal administration.

Image: Panchen Lama during a struggle session in 1964. Author unknown; Public Domain in China, where the image originated

