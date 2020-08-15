The federal government violated the Civil Rights Act of 1964

The Civil Rights Act of 1964 is not ambiguous – in America, an employer cannot discriminate based upon race, color, sex, religion, or country of national origin. Sandia National Laboratories is not just any employer. It’s one of only three National Nuclear Security Administration research and development laboratories in the United States and, as such, is subject to the Civil Rights Act via 42 U.S.C. § 2000e-16.

That proscription against discrimination, however, did not stop Sandia from sending its white, male executives, and only its white male executives, to a three-day-long mandatory training session aimed at telling them that, as white males, they are allies of the KKK, the Aryan nation, MAGA, and mass killings.

Christopher Rufo, who is now a repository for information about government discrimination against whites generally and white men specifically, has the specifics of a three-day abuse session aimed at ensuring that the white executives at Sandia National Laboratories understand that they are evil and can try to make amends only by admitting their complicity in an inherently racist system. Frankly, the program materials are sickening – and remember that you, the taxpayer, funded this:

Last year, Sandia National Laboratories—which designs America's nuclear weapons—sent its white male executives to the La Posada luxury resort to undergo a mandatory training called "White Men's Caucus on Eliminating Racism, Sexism, and Homophobia in Organizations." pic.twitter.com/fcxlWrKD4d — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

In the opening thought-work session, the trainers demand that the men make a list of associations about white male culture. The trainers write "white supremacists," "KKK," "Aryan Nation," "MAGA hat," "privileged," and "mass killings." pic.twitter.com/TUKARqvoar — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

The trainers insist that white males must "work hard to understand" their "white privilege," "male privilege," and "heterosexual privilege." They claim that white men benefit from positive stereotypes that "far outweigh the Tim McVeighs and Ted Kaczynskis of white maleness." pic.twitter.com/FyKW1ynz4G — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Next, the white male employees must expose the "roots of white male culture," which consists of "rugged individualism," "a can-do attitude," "hard work," and "striving towards success"—which sound good, but are in fact "devastating" to women and POCs. pic.twitter.com/saVYdG6bHJ — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

In fact, the trainers claim that "white male culture" leads to "lowered quality of life at work and home, reduced life expectancy, unproductive relationships, and high stress." It also forces this "white male standard" on women and minorities. pic.twitter.com/xVIkMXwbBG — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

In a subsequent session, the white males must publicly recite a series of "white privilege statements" and "male privilege statements." They must accept their complicity in the white male system and their role in creating oppressions. pic.twitter.com/egIchSLwWd — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Finally, as the reeducation camp concludes, the white males must write letters "directed to white women, people of color, and other groups regarding the meaning of this Caucus experience." They apologize for their "privilege" and pledge to become "better [allies]." pic.twitter.com/LZIB22CpYc — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

Who is leading the struggle session? A company called "White Men As Full Diversity Partners." This is no joke—their company is literally called White Men As Full Diversity Partners and they specialize in confronting those who "typically hold all the power": namely, "white males." pic.twitter.com/dMNu8XHZYw — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

It's time to expose this taxpayer-funded pseudoscience and rally the White House and legislators to stop these deeply divisive training sessions. My goal is simple: we must pass legislation to "abolish critical race theory" in the federal government. Let's push as far as we can. — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

P.S. Here are the full documents from Sandia National Laboratories' training on "white privilege" and "white male culture."https://t.co/tQOnYGjixr — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 12, 2020

P.P.S. Many of you have asked how you can support this series of investigations. I'm rallying an army of $5 and $10 monthly donors—I'd love to have you on my team.https://t.co/GpeTTG6wV4 — Christopher F. Rufo (@realchrisrufo) August 13, 2020

Just a couple of comments. First, while it would be lovely to think that the men forced to attend these seminars gave the presenters a giant “Eff You,” we know that’s not what they did. These seminars attack middle class people with mortgages, college funds, and retirement plans – that is, obligations to their families. They’re going to accept this bovine fecal matter meekly because their obligations trump their pride.

Second, on Thursday, the Department of Justice notified Yale University that it was violating Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 by openly discriminating against Asian and white candidates for admission. Now it’s time for the Department of Justice to turn its focus inwards and start cleaning out the Augean Stables of the bloated, corrupt federal administration.

Image: Panchen Lama during a struggle session in 1964. Author unknown; Public Domain in China, where the image originated