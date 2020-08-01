The dangerous case of Dr. Bandy Lee

So who is Dr. Bandy Lee who suffers from an extreme case of “Orange Man” derangement syndrome? And more importantly, why should anyone listen to her ramblings? Typical of so many suffering from Veruca Salt rage (American Thinker, September 21, 2020, Explaining the Narcissistic Rage of the Left), Lee seems incapable of accepting that her candidate lost the 2016 presidential election. Would she term this “Malignant Narcissistic rage?”

Dr. Lee is a Yale School of Medicine forensic psychiatrist. Her “armchair” diagnosis of Donald J. Trump, whom she has never personally evaluated, not only undercuts her profession but reveals herself as being guilty of what she is accusing; her rhetoric is dangerous.

Dr. Lee seems intent on presenting herself as “respectable” while at the same time, teetering on malpractice. To begin with, Lee never identifies herself as a far-left political activist and part of a cesspool of anti-American academics. She claims to anyone who will listen that Trump’s discussions about defending America are “violent behavior.” Her protestations may appear crazy. They are. In her ghoulish attempt to hurt the president, she is camouflaging her left-wing agenda by hiding behind her “respectable” profession. That alone is dangerous to those who are listening to her lies and false knowledge.

Lee is a violence expert. She regularly speaks about the president’s dangerous “verbal aggression” within the framework of her toxic verbal aggression. Lee’s apocalyptic rhetoric painting a false picture of a duly elected president, using her degree to elicit respect, is unethical. If she were to state her opinions apart from touting her psychiatric profession, it would be her free speech right.

To begin with, her story about the phantom Trump staffers, whom she claims called her for help, is unbelievable at best—delusional. From there, the sanctimonious and self-righteous Lee claims she must “educate” the public. Her unsavory history of claiming that the President is mentally unfit dangerously ignores the Goldwater Rule.

The Goldwater Rule states that it is unethical for psychiatrists to give a professional opinion about the mental state of someone whom they have not personally evaluated. Lee is not a member of the American Psychiatric Association and, therefore, not held to their ethical standards. This fact alone speaks volumes about the unhinged Dr. Lee.

In tune with her unsavory “armchair” diagnostics, Lee recently claimed (July 10, 2020) that neither mental illness nor cognitive issues would disqualify Joe Biden. Really? Her claims about both Trump and Biden are astonishing.

Her recent assertion that President Trump will not leave office if re-elected, coupled with her claim that he is using a subconscious technique to push the country towards massacre is not only hyperbolic but stupid. Lee’s hypothesis about the “shared psychosis” between the President and his supporters is an interesting point to ponder. In her ubiquitous attempt to appear respectable, Lee claims to support her thesis within the framework of her stint in Africa, where she did some ethnographic work. Hmmm, perhaps her theory explains more than she wishes.

Following her supposition about “shared psychosis,” Dr. Bandy Lee has unwittingly explained the rage emanating from the left. It follows that the leftist media, Democrat politicians, unsavory psychiatrists, and “child Foot Soldiers” who are destroying American cities are suffering from “shared psychosis” with the unstable, dangerous and conscience-free Hillary Clinton—their choice for the 2016 election.

In closing, Dr. Lee warns that “a person’s mental problems are inversely proportioned to the willingness of the person to admit that there is a problem.” Dr. Lee, you have a problem. Physician, heal thyself.

Image credit: Photo taken from camera aimed at a live television broadcast, processed with FotoSketcher.