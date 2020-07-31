After a big buildup, left-wing media hack Joy Reid is bombing in the ratings

Joy Reid, the leftist lapdog media hack who drew plaudits from the likes of the New York Times and others for being a historic "first" Black woman to headline a major news outlet, is dropping like a stone in the ratings.

According to Townhall's Ellie Bufkin:

Her overall viewership dropped by 32 points from Monday to Friday, according to Nielson Media Research. In the key 25-54 demographic, Reid only attracted 288,000 viewers, a shocking 19th place for the heavily promoted premiere week. Potential advertisers are particularly interested in that younger demographic. Reid took over the 7:00 p.m. slot after Chris Matthews' resigned from the network abruptly following allegations of inappropriate conduct. He had hosted Hardball with Chris Matthews since 1997.

That comes after a big buildup -- the network lined up Joe Biden and Hillary Clinton as her featured guests at her rollout, which signals establishment approval, while the New York Times gave her gushy coverage like this:

Ms. Reid’s promotion is a significant programming move by Cesar Conde, the new chairman of NBC’s news networks. Black women, including Gayle King of CBS and Robin Roberts of ABC, hold leading roles in morning and daytime television, but none currently host a nightly evening show on a major network. The last to do so was Gwen Ifill, who co-anchored “PBS NewsHour” until shortly before her death in 2016. In an interview on Wednesday from her home in Harlem, Ms. Reid cited Ms. Ifill and two other Black anchors, Deborah Roberts and Carole Simpson, as role models. “Evening and prime-time news has been a universe of white men really since I was growing up,” Ms. Reid said. “For somebody who grew up as a nerdy kid obsessed with news, watching ‘Nightline’ and ‘Meet the Press,’ the idea of being a part of that family has always just been kind of overwhelming.” “The ReidOut” will be based in Washington and focus on political analysis and punditry, but Ms. Reid said she also planned to address race, class, policing and other “cataclysmic social issues we need to reckon with.”

Which means they can't get rid of her, no matter how poorly she does. She'll chase away viewers, and still occupy that prime time spot and the network will just have to eat the losses. That ought to make her real popular with the other news people who will sink or swim based on the ratings they draw. Nobody's going to can a 'significant programming move,' especially not in the era of Black Lives Matter. Reid amounts to a lemon and now they're stuck with her.

Part of that might just be because she's such a media hack, a fawning propagandist for Democrats who can't even ask a sharp interviewer's question of her big much-hyped interview subjects. For Joe Biden, her big interview 'get' as they like to say in that industry, she only had gushy marshmallow questions that look as if they were generated by the Democrats' public relations team, such as:

"What do you make of a president of the United States, who is trying again to take health care away from 20, 30 million people as his campaign strategy and again, going back to the idea of kicking out immigrants?" Reid asked. The third question was about what Biden would "do differently" as president regarding a response to the pandemic, something Reid predicted "will be worse" by the time he might be sworn into office, should he win the election.

Then the whole thing fell into cozy cronyism, leaving the readers with nothing on their plates:

But perhaps her toughest question came last, when she asked Biden if he was "committed" to choosing a black woman as his vice president -- something he chose not to answer directly. Biden did, however, finished the interview by joking to Reid that he considering the host as his running mate after she asked if he had narrowed down his choices. "Well, I appreciate it," Reid said.

Cuchy cuchy coo. And none of that was illuminating for the viewers, though the Biden PR team was probably pretty happy -- they've been cleaning up Biden messes for months now and Reid gladly carried Biden's water for him.

And listeners weren't fooled, either. Here's how bad it was, according to a sampling of quotes from Fox News:

While fans of Reid praised her debut show, critics drew a sharp comparison to the interview Trump had with Fox News' Chris Wallace, which aired the previous day. "The precise opposite of Chris Wallace/Donald Trump -- Dem hack Joy Reid and Dem hack Joe Biden enjoy each other's company on MSNBC," NewsBusters Senior Editor Rich Noyes tweeted. "That Joy Reid Biden interview was an embarrassment, especially compared with the grilling Chris Wallace gave Trump. Fox is a news organization, MSNBC is the propaganda wing of the Democratic Party," The Federalist correspondent David Marcus wrote. "Watching the horrible Joy Reid show on #MSNBC. She is serving lollipops questions to #JoeBiden. Media soft on Biden; Hard on #Trump. Where are you #ChrisWallace?" civil rights attorney Leo Terrell asked.

The other reason it may be happening is because Reid is no 'historic first' for the viewers, they've been listening to her far-left anti-gay, and anti-Semitic ravings for years, something that wouldn't be tolerated in a white anchor, but here we are.

Here's one disgusting string of this hack's hate:

Reid has recently come under fire for old blog posts in which she made homophobic and anti-Semitic remarks, encouraged people to check out a 9/11 conspiracy-theory documentary that claims the U.S. government carried out the attacks, and shared an image of U.S. Sen. John McCain’s head PhotoShopped onto the body of the 2007 Virginia Tech gunman.

She's rabidly anti-Trump, and on the personal front, she's considered "toxic," with one previous colleague calling her 'evil.' According to Fox News:

Andre Eggelletion, former lead host of the morning show with Reid, recently spoke out about her for the first time in more than a decade, saying Reid created “the most toxic work environment I've ever experienced” and threatened him with violence. “It was a very unhealthy work environment because of her attitude. She attacked me on a constant basis while I was there. I was even once threatened with physical violence during a break with her,” he revealed to Fox News.

Might all of those things taken together leave a pretty unpleasant experience for viewers? Combine that with a history of media lackey-ism to the Democratic establishment and it's little wonder viewers get little bang for their buck. With MSNBC being a residual nest of Bernie Sanders supporters, the effect can only be to drive viewers away.

And the honchos of MSNBC are stuck with her. Couldn't happen to a nicer bunch of leftists.

Image credit: Luke Harold, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 1.0, enhanced with FotoSketcher