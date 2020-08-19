Stacey Abrams, the imaginary governor, attacks a strawman Trump

Stacey Abrams, who unsuccessfully ran for governor of Georgia, and then made a national name for herself by insisting that she had actually won, was fantasizing again at the virtual Democrat convention. This time, she claimed that Trump was a do-nothing coward. Whether one likes Trump or not, those are the two least realistic words ever to describe him. Abrams’s strawman president is worth noting because so much of what’s happening at the DNC is fake.

Like Hillary Clinton, Stacey Abrams has managed to make a career out of being a loser. Abrams is so certain that voter suppression (i.e., cleaning deadwood out of the Georgia voting rolls) caused her to lose that she still insists that Governor Brian Kemp is not the governor. Instead, in her mind, Abrams is governor. Abrams has also distinguished herself by writing bad romances and by pushing aggressively to become Biden’s vice-presidential candidate.

Abrams’s disconnect from reality continued at the DNC when she used her time to accuse President Trump of “cowardice” and contended that he only knew how to “deny or distract.” And while she was fantasizing, she also made the utterly bizarre statement that Joe Biden is a “public servant who can lead us out of this crisis just like he’s done before”:

Whatever else Trump is or is not, he’s most certainly not a coward. No coward could have stood up to the unrelenting hatred the Democrats have heaped upon him or to the attempted coup against his presidency. Where others would have wilted, Trump stood strong and fought back.

The claim that Trump has done nothing but deny or distract is also untethered to reality. Democrats might not like his accomplishments, but they’ve been extraordinary, especially to the extent that Trump, unlike any other president in our lifetimes, kept his campaign promises. Here’s a list of his achievements as of the beginning of August. Keep in mind as you read the list that he accomplished these things despite an attempted coup, a faux impeachment, a passively hostile House in his first two years, and an actively hostile House in his second two years:

Trump Accomplishments by Breitbart News on Scribd

As for Biden leading us out of a crisis “just like he’s done before,” what in the world is Abrams talking about? For one thing, Biden has never had a leadership role in his life. For another thing, let me ask again, what in the world is she talking about?

Abrams wasn’t the only DNC speaker who was disconnected from reality. Bill Clinton, who despoiled his office by engaging in a sordid affair with an intern and then lied about it to the nation and under oath, triggering an impeachment, had the chutzpah to lecture Trump for an Oval Office of chaos and denial:

“At a time like this, the Oval Office should be a command center,” Clinton said. “Instead, it’s a storm center. There’s only chaos. Just one thing never changes—his determination to deny responsibility and shift the blame. The buck never stops there.”

As further evidence of the DNC’s retreat from reality, it included Sen. Elizabeth “Fauxcahontas” Warren in its Native American Caucus:

I’m excited for the DNC Native American Caucus meeting today. Please join @Deb4CongressNM, @sharicedavids, @ewarren, and me (and whole bunch of other good folks) today! https://t.co/LLcjb6ZQJR — Peggy Flanagan (@peggyflanagan) August 18, 2020

The American people would do well to remember that fantasy can be sustained for only so long. Inevitably, reality will triumph. Having a president and a party that face reality head-on is the only way this nation will survive.

