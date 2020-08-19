Was that AOC nomination of Bernie Sanders an embittered slap at the Joe Biden Democrats or just a formality?

On Joe Biden's big night at the Democratic Convention, where the roll call was taken and the former vice president got the Democratic nomination, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez's one-minute speaking slot ended on a startling note:

...in espirito del pueblo and out of a love for all people, I hereby second the nomination of Senator Bernard Sanders for president of the United States of America."

Did the socialist 'it' girl say 'Sanders'? Really? On the night every was celebrating Joe?

So much for party unity. She must have been mad as heck over that one-minute speaking slot. But yes, she said it, check it out, the transcript is here.

LAST NIGHT: Rep. @AOC formally seconds nomination of Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic presidential nom, praising his "movement striving to recognize and repair the wounds of racial injustice, colonization, misogyny, and homophobia." https://t.co/zkussol0aZ pic.twitter.com/t4awmZ8Hei — The Hill (@thehill) August 19, 2020

Which certainly created a stir. In the Democrats' infomercial-style convention to promote Joe Biden, she was calling on Democrats to vote for the other guy.

A flurry of disbelief and disgust among Democrats rolled across Twitter as a result.

Rallying behind Biden and unifying Bernies and your supporters to do the same would have been a better option. Your sending very mixed messages. — JonathanRoissin🏴‍☠️ (@REALHookEcho) August 19, 2020

This is so dangerous as my generation (including myself) took this completely seriously and will think it’s okay to write Bernie’s name in. This should have been made clear during your speech. I hope this does not encourage too many people to write Bernie’s name in on the ballot. — Lillie (@lillieeroseeeee) August 19, 2020

A simple mention of Joe Biden in your speech would have gone a long way. Sorry, this is a disappointment given what's at stake. We accuse trump of creating division, yet here we are. I'm sending a formal request for a refund of my contribution to your campaign. — Blue Ray 🇺🇸🇲🇽🇨🇦 (@RAY_G17) August 19, 2020

Talk about sending a mixed message. 'Vote for Joe'? Or is it 'vote for Bernie?'

It sure as heck looked like 'Vote for Bernie,' and forget about all the hoopla for Joe. Bad look, a lot of them said.

Ocasio-Cortez hastened to clarify the record, explaining that her move was just procedural.

If you were confused, no worries!



Convention rules require roll call & nominations for every candidate that passes the delegate threshold.



I was asked to 2nd the nom for Sen. Sanders for roll call.



I extend my deepest congratulations to @JoeBiden - let’s go win in November. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/uI92P3UfLn — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) August 19, 2020

ABC News clarified the move, too, since plenty of people were thrown off.

But it was still suspicious stuff. After all, she endorsed Bernie for her huge televised speech seen by a national audience, and then endorsed Biden for her much smaller social media audience.

She also did a lot to draw attention to herself. She sported a stylish new look for the TV appearance, scrapping her signature red lipstick and moving to a flattering new mulberry color, matching her expensive-looking asymetrical-design dress, her hair in a classic Latina updo. That magnified the attention to her, and along with that her call to vote for Bernie.

Here's another thing: Her one-minute speech sounded as though it were written by the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), not herself. There was no bio-material in it to draw the low-information voters in, it was pure programmatic abstractions before the Bernie punchline at the end:

It sounded as though it were written by an actual communist committee, focused on including every special interest group .... social, economic and human rights ... guaranteed healthcare, higher education, living wages and labor rights for all ... acial injustice, colonization, misogyny and homophobia ... mass evictions, unemployment and lack of health care ... and ranting with big abstractions. It's always a laundry list for the far left, always a fear at leaving something or someone out. Hence, the committee-driven laundry lists. On the far left, there's no such thing as an antiwar rally without it also being a Lesbian rights, women's rights, anti-poverty, anti-prison, anti-racism rally, as well. The one thing you can conclude from it is that Ocasio-Cortez for sure is well versed with the ways of the far left. Her DSA buddies probably wrote the thing.

And what do Ocasio-Cortez's DSA buddies say about Joe Biden? That they hate him to the bottom of their red socialist souls. Just take a look at how they talk about him on the San Francisco DSA club's Twitter feed. All of the DSA clubs are like that. To them, the primaries meant nothing, Bernie was all that mattered to them. And they hate Biden insanely.

So now Ocasio-Cortez does that Bernie thing with everyone looking at her, and we're all supposed to think it was procedural, not a sign of spinning-apart party unity?

Color me skeptical given the other factors cited above. As this Tweeter noted:

Excellent double talk but i assure you that whatever the rules may be we all know there was more to that — Floplag (@floplag) August 19, 2020

