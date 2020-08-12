Politico defames as 'racist' a Republican candidate for the House

Marjorie Taylor Greene won the GOP nomination for a Georgia seat in the House of Representatives. Politico paints this as a GOP disaster because it claims that Greene says racist, Islamophobic, and anti-Semitic things. House Republicans, who have learned nothing from Donald Trump about fighting back against media calumnies, dutifully piled on. In fact, Politico is defaming Greene, who is not racist, is not anti-Semitic, and is not unreasonably concerned about sharia Islam in American politics.

Tuesday's Politico article is entitled "New GOP headache as candidate condemned for racist videos wins Republican primary." It relies on an earlier Politico article that purports to have discovered that Greene made "incendiary" comments against Muslims, Jews, and blacks.

In the earlier article, entitled "House Republican leaders condemn GOP candidate who made racist videos," Politico offers up baseless leftist opinions. The following are a few examples of things that Greene said that are not anti-Semitic, unreasonably Islamophobic, or racist.

"Marjorie Taylor Greene . . . called George Soros, a Jewish Democratic megadonor, a Nazi." — As we've explained elsewhere, Soros is a genetic Jew who hates his ancestry. You may as well say Hitler was a Christian. Moreover, Soros has admitted that he aided the Nazis, an experience he found unproblematic.

"Greene described Islamic nations under Sharia law as places where men have sex with 'little boys, little girls, multiple women' and 'marry their sisters' and 'their cousins.'" — Homosexual pedophilia is rife in Afghanistan. Muslims routinely defend child marriage as a basic Islamic tenet. Islam's polygamy and the horrors of the ISIS sex slaves address the "multiple women" charge. Cousin incest is the norm in Muslim societies. Greene overshot the mark only about sisters.

"She suggested the 2018 midterms — which ushered in the most diverse class of House freshmen — was part of 'an Islamic invasion of our government'…." — The Muslim Brotherhood has been open about its goal: it supports jihad to bring the world within Islam. In 1981, the Brotherhood explained:

The process of settlement is a "Civilization-Jihadist Process" with all the word means. The Ikhwan must understand that their work in America is a kind of grand Jihad in eliminating and destroying the Western civilization from within and "sabotaging" its miserable house by their hands and the hands of the believers so that it is eliminated and God's religion is made victorious over all other religions. —'An Explanatory Memorandum on the General Strategic Goal for the Group in North America,' 1981

And if you think that's old hat, just remember the recent video that Voice of America, using taxpayer dollars, broadcast to Muslims in America and abroad:

"anyone that is a Muslim that believes in Sharia law does not belong in our government." — Daniel Sobieski explains that a legal system centered on Muhammad's theocratic dictates is incompatible with the Constitution.

"she directly compared Black Lives Matter activists to the neo-Nazis and Ku Klux Klan members who marched at a white nationalist rally three years ago in Charlottesville, Va., denouncing them all as 'idiots.'" — Both groups are violent segregationists, premised on racial superiority, that do not recognize the Constitution. That's why Malcolm X made common cause with the KKK.

"'Guess what? Slavery is over,' she said. 'Black people have equal rights.'" — Both of these statements are correct. There are no laws in America that mete out different rights based upon race. The fact that leftists are reduced to hate crime hoaxes and the stupidity of claimed microaggressions is evidence that equality is the law.

"Green said . . . that unemployment — which affects people of color at disproportionately higher rates — is simply the product of 'bad choices' and being 'lazy.' Minorities, Greene added, are being held back in society by gangs, drugs, a lack of education, Planned Parenthood and abortions — 'not white people.'" — Greene said the same about poor white people and their bad decisions. As long as blacks have the "out" of blaming whites for their problems, they will never address them. Candace Owens would agree with Greene.

Greene also slammed affirmative action as disproportionately benefiting black women. (Verdict: True. See Kamala Harris and Michelle Obama as Exhibit A.) She added that white males are abused today — and you only need to watch or read anything coming from the left to know she was correct.

Listen to Greene. You'll discover she comes not from a place of hate or racism, but from a belief in love for mankind, the equality of all people, and the Constitution.

The same article describes how GOP House members, instead of supporting Greene, fell over themselves to disavow her. Say the word "racist," and every Republican other than Trump turns into a slimy, quivering mass of groveling, apologetic jelly. But voters know that Green, although perhaps tactless, is about 95% factually accurate (which is more than most politicians can say). That's why she won. She has high expectations for every American in a constitutional system.

The leftist media's so-called "objective" standards or absolute "values" always favor Democrats. When honest conservatives present accurate opposing views representing different values, the media slander them, and, to their shame, the GOP spineless hacks grovel.

Images: Screen grab from Politico compilation of Ms. Greene's social media videos.