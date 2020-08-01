No-class BO vs classy W

It must hard being Barack Obama these days. Your "executive order presidency" has been erased by President Trump's executive orders. Even DACA did not really get a blessing in the latest Supreme Court decision. Last, but not least, the Durham report may include a few surprises for # 44.

This week, Obama spoke at John Lewis' funeral and his words were bad to be kind. This is a sample of what he said:

George Wallace may be gone. But we can witness our federal government sending agents to use tear gas and batons against peaceful demonstrators. We may no longer have to guess the number of jellybeans in a jar in order to cast a ballot, but even as we sit here, there are those in power, who are doing their darndest to discourage people from voting by closing polling locations and targeting minorities and students with restrictive ID laws and attacking our voting rights with surgical precision -- even undermining the postal service in the run-up to an election that’s going to be dependent on mail-in ballots so people don’t get sick.

Let me add that George Wallace changed later in life. Unfortunately, Barack Obama has not.

He also went on to attack the filibuster as part of the Jim Crow legacy. The rest of the story is that he never said that when he was living in the White House or a member of the US Senate.

"Pathetic" is all you can say. Again, he must be scared about something.

On the other hand, President Bush delivered a speech fitting for a funeral. He remembered the man and did not go out of his way to insult anymore.

We remind you that the late Representative Lewis was not exactly nice to President Bush. He skipped his inaugurations and was never a voice of reason on issues like school choice, black on black crime, or the state of our inner cities.

Let the world see what I saw: Bitter Obama vs Gracious Bush. It was clear to see unless you hate Trump so much that truth does not matter.

