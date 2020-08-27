Lefties trying to get Tucker Carlson fired over Kenosha commentary

Last night provided more evidence that Tucker Carlson is the most important political commentator of the current crisis. Ankle biting critics, jealous of his status as host of the eponymous top-rated cable news show, seized upon perfectly reasonable comments he made on Wednesday’s edition of his show and launched a campaign to boycott his advertisers (they are close forcing me to buy one of Mike Lindell’s pillows) and thereby pressure Fox News into cancelling him.

Tucker proudly tweeted out the segment in question, with Twitter cautioning viewers that it may be sensitive and requiting and extra click in order to view the 7 minutes or so. His tweet summarized his point, that when authorities stand down and allow mob rule, the situation devolves into violent anarchy, with people taking up arms to defend themselves, with terrible consequences.

Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people. Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder?

Kenosha devolved into anarchy because the authorities abandoned the people. Those in charge, from the governor on down, refused to enforce the law. They’ve stood back and watched Kenosha burn. Are we really surprised that looting and arson accelerated to murder? pic.twitter.com/oul2KUiDi3 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) August 27, 2020

Fox News has not yet released a transcript of his remarks, but Deadline.com has transcribed some key points:

“At one point,” related Carlson, “the 17-year-old who has now been charged tired to run from the mob. He tripped and fell. A man ran up and smashed him in the head with a skateboard. The 17-year-old then fired his gun.” While acknowledging that he did not know what transpired before that portion of the conflict, Carlson said the incident “reached its inevitable and bloody conclusion.” “Kenosha has devolved into anarchy, the authorities in charge of the city abandoned it,” the Fox News host maintained. “People in charge, from the governor of Wisconsin on down, refused to enforce the law. They stood back and watched Kenosha burn.” “So are we really surprised this looting and arson accelerated to murder?” he continued. “How shocked are we that 17-year-olds with rifles decided they had to maintain order when no one else would? Everyone can see what was happening in Kenosha. It was getting crazier by the hour.”

His critics distorted his message, falsely claiming he “justified murder” and was “inciting violence”

"He just justified murder."



Fox News host Tucker Carlson suggested it was not surprising that a teenager arrested in connection to a shooting allegedly took up arms and tried to "maintain order" during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin. https://t.co/71BexAzHas — CNN (@CNN) August 27, 2020

Tucker Carlson supports vigilante teens murdering BLM protestors in cold blood. He believes this is “maintaining order”.



This is what we are up against.

And the lies and misinformation flows fast/furious at the RNC tonite too. #votelikeyourlifedependsonit https://t.co/g1oZ1B7bFJ — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) August 27, 2020

And, of course the advertisers are being threatened by the likes of Hollywood airhead John Cusack:

“@DesignationSix: Tucker Carlson Justifies Kyle Rittenhouse's murders. We need to boycott cable until they ban Fox News. We can also boycott their sponsors@Disney

You ok with this Disney @hulu

You ok with this ? @TivityHealth@SandalsResorts@amazon

You ok with this ? — John Cusack (@johncusack) August 27, 2020

Nobody is going after Tucker harder than CNN, whose ratings during his time slot are anemic. For example, last Friday, with normal programming resumed after the DNC, Tucker dominated CNN’s Anderson Cooper in total viewers (via AdWeek):

And even trounced him in in the key 24-54 demographic:

There are good reasons for this ratings dominance. Check out the phony pabulum CNN was offering viewers last night, abuot “fiery, but mostly peaceful” protests.

"Fiery but mostly peaceful protests."



You couldn't make this up. This isn't edited. This is CNN. pic.twitter.com/t6Z6twaV6i — Ian Miles Cheong (@stillgray) August 27, 2020

CNN is following the lead of MSNBC’s Ali Velshi in his Orwellian broadcast as Minneapolis was burning last May.

MSNBC reporter just now: "I want to be clear on how I characterize this. This is mostly a protest. It is not generally speaking unruly."



The guy is literally standing in front of a burning building in the middle of a riot. pic.twitter.com/IzCV6On4sF — Caleb Hull (@CalebJHull) May 29, 2020

