Joe Biden quotes Mao

As Republicans were preparing to hold their sizzling convention, Joe Biden was last seen quoting ... Mao.

According to National Review:

Joe Biden used a quote from brutal Chinese dictator Mao Zedong to explain his pick of Kamala Harris as his running mate during the ticket’s first public interview Sunday. When asked by ABC News’s Robin Roberts whether he felt “pressure to select a black woman,” Biden responded by saying he did not feel pressure, explaining that he did want his government to “look like the people, look like the country.” “51 percent of the people in this country are women,” he said. “As that old expression goes, ‘women hold up half the sky.’”

Which as it turns out, is some poetic balderdash inconsistent with science that was a '60s pop poster theme among the Bill Ayers set. The starry eyed phrase was in fact, written by Chinese dictator Mao Zedong, probably the 20th century's most brutal dictator, responsible for the starvation deaths and mass imprisonment and killing of tens of millions. He was, you know, a poet. And his poetry there was to make the little ladies feel good - the ones he starved and forced to dress as worker ants heading off to work in the salt mines and night-soil farms, loudspeakers blaring propaganda as they toiled.

According to National Review:

Biden’s reference to “that old expression” is in fact a well-known proclamation that Mao made to promote women leaving the home amid the Cultural Revolution in China. It was then widely used as propaganda during the “Great Leap Forward,” during which Mao’s regime caused the deaths of an estimated 45 million Chinese people from 1958 to 1962. It is not the first time that Biden has used the quote — in July, he said the same phrase during a digital fundraiser with former Obama senior adviser Valerie Jarrett.

That's who Joe quoted, the very Joe Biden who's trying to sell himself to the American public as Mister Moderate, while truly Marxist forces gather all around him.

It's pretty disgusting that with all the poets out there, somehow Mao's the one who got quoted by basement Joe.

Which rather tells us a lot.

Communism may be discredited the world over, and the Chicoms themselves often downplaying the horridness of the autocrat. But sitting inside the Biden inner circle, where all the kaffeeklatsch talk and shooting the bull goes on, there are people in touch with Joe for whom quoting Mao is perfectly normal. Someone told Joe to use the Mao phrase to charm and fool the little ladies, same as Mao did. There are a whole lot of them circling Joe.

There's senior advsor Anita Dunn, for one, as National Review notes - she expressed huge admiration for Mao, quoting him by name as she addressed high school students in 2009.

Like Bill de Blasio who got caught quoting Che Guevara, these communist tyrants and killers are part of their intellectual milieu. They're the go-to guys for quotes, not Shakespeare. It's sure as heck not the go-to quotes of moderates, or people of any decency. It just goes to show the intellectual driving force of the Democrats.

Photo illustration by Monica Showalter with use of image by Zhang Zhenshi and a committee of artists, via Wikimedia Commons // CC BY-SA 2.0, and a public domain image.