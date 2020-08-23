If 2020 seems apocalyptic, blame the Democrats

From the moment the Wuhan virus appeared in China in January 2020, America has bounced from one bizarre crisis to another: The virus, the lockdowns, the economic collapse, the Black Lives Matter protests that morphed into looting, riots, and all-out warfare, and, in California, an epic heatwave, rolling power outages, and raging fires.

If you’re wondering what the heck is going on, you can attribute 90% of our nation’s apocalyptic feel to the Democrats. No wonder their convention painted a picture of America in freefall; they created that picture.

It’s normal for the party out of power to focus on everything that’s wrong with the country. If things are going swimmingly, there’s nothing they can offer voters in the way of change.

What’s unusual in 2020 – and, indeed, may be a first in American history – is the fact that the party currently out of the White House (that would be the Democrat party) is behind the apocalyptic happenings across the United States that they’re now claiming justify putting a Democrat back in the White House.

When the Wuhan virus appeared, Democrats were dismissive. After President Trump closed the borders to China and Europe, Biden accused Trump of “xenophobia.” In San Francisco, Nancy Pelosi urged people to go to Chinatown, as did politicians in New York, from Bill de Blasio on down.

Once they embraced the idea of a virus, though, Democrats were enthusiastic about responding. More than any other political group in America, they embraced the concept of lockdowns to “bend the curve.” While the initial idea was to slow the disease’s impact on our healthcare system, at some point, Democrat politicians shifted the goal.

Moving forward, Democrat enacted policies that would ostensibly end all future infections until there was a vaccination. I doubt it was a coincidence that this new goal caused a swift economic collapse during an election year – and one, moreover, in which the incumbent’s main selling point was the extraordinary economy during his first three years as president.

Having thrown American into a shambles, the Democrats next embraced George Floyd’s death to accuse America of irredeemable racism that justified mass protests, looting, riots, property destruction and, in cities such as Portland and Seattle, all-out warfare. It was irrelevant that the police in the George Floyd case acted under the rules governing police in Minneapolis and that Floyd had severe heart disease and enough drugs in his system to take down an elephant.

What mattered was that a black man was caught on video dying during his arrest. This was more proof for Democrats, once again, to call President Trump a racist, a claim based on a crude journalistic hoax, and that ignores Trump’s lifetime of working with the black community. And of course, all of Trump’s supporters were tarred as racists too.

And so America was treated to a fiery vision of Hell on earth in America’s cities. While the Democrats studiously ignored the urban warfare as they performed at their convention, the sense of impending gloom from civil unrest permeated the event.

The Democrat-run apocalypse then shifted to California. It started with a heatwave. California’s had heatwaves before. Indeed, it’s averaged two a year for roughly the last half-century.

This heatwave apparently was hotter than usual. What made it a nightmare, though, was the rolling blackouts. Suddenly, a state with the fifth-largest economy in the world had a decidedly third world feel.

Blackouts mean a failing infrastructure and are demoralizing. In this case, the fault lies entirely with California’s climate change hysteria. Its commitment to renewables means its newest energy sources (wind, sun, and water) are too unreliable to meet a large community’s needs.

And now California is burning. Part of this is because fluke lightning storms followed the heatwave. However, 2020 marks the third year of uncontrolled fires in California. The last two years resulted because environmentalists make it impossible to clean out dead wood and engage in controlled burns. This year, it’s reasonable to believe again that these failures are part of what’s causing the current hellscape.

And there you see the photograph that sums up everything that the Democrats have done to America in 2020: They used the lockdown to destroy the economy, traumatize a generation of children, and created innumerable non-virus health problems. With the George Floyd hysteria, Democrats turned American cities into dystopias, especially in black neighborhoods. And with out-of-control climate change madness, Democrats have reduced large parts of California to ashes.

Democrats painted a dystopian picture of America at their convention, but it’s important to remember that, to the extent there’s an apocalyptic feel in the air, the Democrats created it.

