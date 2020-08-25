Democrats and NeverTrump carpetbaggers lie about Trump's acceptance speech

The Democrats and their fellow travelers in the NeverTrump Lincoln Project are terrified that if Americans hear Trump without mediation, Americans will (a) like what they hear and (b) know that neither he nor his supporters are racist. (And defamatory racism accusations are the biggest sticks with which they can beat conservatives.)

So it was that when Trump appeared in North Carolina to give his acceptance speech upon receiving the Democrat nomination, CNN cut away from the speech because of alleged "outright lies." Then the hate-filled carpetbaggers in the Lincoln Project, a coalition made up of failed Republican campaign advisers, accused an audience member of calling Obama a "monkey" to Trump's laughing agreement. These are the actions of ugly and desperate people.

Breitbart reported that CNN cut away from Trump's speech. When you read the reasoning, you can see that CNN, accidentally or intentionally, confused "objective" facts with "subjective" opinions to justify saying that Trump stated "outright lies."

Monday, the GOP formally nominated President Donald Trump for reelection. As Trump delivered remarks following his nomination, "CNN Newsroom" cut away from the speech and criticized him for his "misleading" statements and "outright lies." After cutting the interview, CNN anchor Anderson Cooper noted Trump went "negative" at the convention after promising to be "positive." He added the president "falsely" attacked mail-in voting and "falsely" accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the country to hurt the economy and thus hurt him at the ballot box. "After vowing to have a positive convention, the president goes negative in its first moments. He started off falsely attacking mail-in voting. He's continuing attack mail-in voting and, as the postmaster general testifies that the attacks are 'unhelpful.' That's his own postmaster general," Cooper emphasized. "He also criticized the media for airing the postmaster's hearing instead of his roll call. He falsely accused Democrats of wanting to shut down the country to hurt the economy and somehow help them at the ballot box. Unclear how angering the entire country by shutting down would help them in the ballot box. He attacked North Carolina's governor for putting limits on crowds during a convention."

Regarding the claim that Trump "'falsely' attacked mail-in voting," there's good evidence from all over America (e.g., New York, Virginia, and New Jersey) that mail-in voting is a disaster and a gateway to fraud. Someone can make an opposing argument by pointing to instances in which mail-in voting worked reasonably well, but that does not make Trump's position "false."

Likewise, the data supporting Democrats' enthusiastic embrace of lockdowns — with Biden promising a possible nationwide lockdown — are contradicted by an increasing amount of evidence showing that lockdowns do not change the virus's ultimate effect. (See, e.g., this article.) Given the growing body of evidence, one has to wonder why the Democrats remain so committed to lockdowns. Then one realizes that the biggest arrow in their campaign quiver is their claim that Trump has no economic record on which to run. Lockdowns make sense then.

In other words, Trump did not offer outright lies. He offered differing opinions. The only lie is CNN's when it explicitly accused Trump of falsehoods.

To the credit of other networks, and to CNN's continued shame, only CNN behaved so badly:

Of course CNN is the only network NOT carrying President @realDonaldTrump's remarks. pic.twitter.com/XNxc49ylzL — Francis Brennan (@FrancisBrennan) August 24, 2020

What the despicable Lincoln Project did, though, was even worse than CNN’s behavior:

In fact, if you listened to the speech, as I did, when Trump said (accurately) that Obama knew about the spying, one of the audience members shouted out "spygate!" Trump laughed and said, "Let's be nice" before adding, "We can't attack a president!" No one mentioned a monkey because Trump and his supporters are not that kind of people.

No matter how one slices it, it takes an evil mind to think what the Lincoln Project people did. Either they're racists because they came up with a word that no decent person would. That is, theirs are the minds like sewers. Or they're just awful, dishonest people who would work to come up with a racist slur to tack onto Trump and his supporters.

Trump's speech was vintage Trump: funny, boastful, a little disorganized, powerful, and filled with love for his country. No wonder the haters were willing to do anything possible to keep people from hearing it.

Image: Twitter screen grab.