Trumpâ€™s commutation of Stoneâ€™s sentence horrifies the left

On Friday, President Trump commuted Roger Stone’s sentence on the ground that Stone was an unfortunate victim of the Democrats’ Russia hoax. Democrats and other leftists responded with the usual outrage.

This outrage seems absurd when one considers the recent report that one of the leading Black Lives Matter fundraisers is Susan Rosenberg, a convicted domestic terrorist who was once on the FBI’s most-wanted list. Rosenberg is relevant to a discussion about Stone because Bill Clinton, on the last day of his presidency, commuted her 58-year-prison sentence after only 16 years.

Roger Stone, 67, was tried for the crime of being a rather obnoxious Trump supporter who made theatrical threats at someone who didn’t take them seriously and made statements to Congress that were deemed false. The FBI, which is even more obnoxious, armed itself to the teeth and made a dawn raid to arrest this aged, non-violent offender. Worse, someone in the FBI tipped off CNN about the raid.

Low-level DOJ operatives, after agreeing with DOJ management on a proposed sentencing term, then submitted to the court an out-of-left-field demand that Stone be sentenced to 7 to 9 years in prison. DOJ leadership instead submitted a sentencing memorandum asking for a sentence closer to three years – at which point the original prosecutors theatrically resigned. The left went into hyperdrive, but the judge – no friend to Trump – agreed with the more modest recommendations and sentenced Stone to 40 months (or slightly over three years) in prison.

On Friday, President Trump commuted even that sentence:

“Roger Stone is a victim of the Russia Hoax that the Left and its allies in the media perpetuated for years in an attempt to undermine the Trump Presidency,” McEnany said in a statement Friday night. “There was never any collusion between the Trump Campaign, or the Trump Administration, with Russia. Such collusion was never anything other than a fantasy of partisans unable to accept the result of the 2016 election. The collusion delusion spawned endless and farcical investigations, conducted at great taxpayer expense, looking for evidence that did not exist.” McEnany added that Mueller’s office “resorted to process-based charges leveled at high-profile people in an attempt to manufacture the false impression of criminality lurking below the surface.” “These charges were the product of recklessness borne of frustration and malice,” she said.

Matt Margolis has put together a helpful list of the left’s over-the-top reaction to this commutation. Here are just a few examples:

“Donald Trump has abandoned the rule of law and made a mockery of our democracy. He truly is the most corrupt president in history,” tweeted Elizabeth Warren. “There are no limits. This President will do anything and everything to flaunt the law,” echoed Amy Klobuchar. “Does @realDonaldTrump’s corrupt commutation of Roger Stone piss you off?” asked Congressman Ted Lieu. “Then take your anger and put it to good use.”

Leftists were more mellow when it came to Susan Rosenberg, a member of the May 19th Communist Organization, a far-left terrorist group that engaged in bombings and assassinations from the late 1970s through the early 1980s. Rosenberg was charged for her roles in the 1983 bombings at the U.S. Capitol, the U.S. National War College, and the New York Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association.

On January 20, 2001, right before walking out of the White House, Clinton commuted Rosenberg's 58-year sentence after only 16-years. You can watch Tucker Carlson’s interview with Bernie Kerik about Rosenberg, during which Kerik details just how dangerous Rosenberg was to America and Americans.

Rosenberg matters today because she’s a board member at the primary fundraiser for the Black Lives Matter movement:

Thousand Currents, the California-based charity that manages fundraising operations for the national arm of Black Lives Matter, includes on its board a convicted terrorist whose sentence was commuted by former President Bill Clinton on his last day in office. [snip] Financial statements prepared by Thousand Currents reveal that 83.3% of BLM Global Foundation’s total spending during its 2017, 2018 and 2019 fiscal years was spent on travel, consulting and payroll, while only about 6% was put toward grants to outside organizations such as the local BLM chapters, the Daily Caller News Foundation previously reported.

BLM, of course, is an avowedly Marxist organization that aims to overthrow the United States government.

Democrats are comfortable with backing a Marxist revolutionary group that funnels its financing through an organization headed, in part, by an unrepentant terrorist. Democrats therefore have no moral high ground from which to complain about Trump’s decision to commute Stone’s sentence.

Image: YouTube screengrab