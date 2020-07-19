The left is laying the groundwork to challenge Trumpâ€™s election

The polls currently show Biden in the lead, but there are reasons to suspect their accuracy. For example, in 2016, at the same time during the election cycle the polls also showed Hillary in the lead. Another problem is that many of the polls are national, which is irrelevant. We don’t have a national vote; we have fifty state votes, plus D.C. Whether Biden wins by one vote or three million votes in California, he still gets the same number of electoral college votes.

But the single most significant indicator that the polls are untrustworthy is the fact that the Democrats are starting to lay the groundwork for rejecting Trump’s possible (or probable?) victory. If you thought the last three and a half years of “resistance” were terrible, as Al Jolson would say, “You ain’t seen nothing yet.”

The most prominent person to start getting ducks in a row for an attack against Trump’s victory is Hillary Clinton. Hillary, who has spent the last three-and-a-half years being the mother of all sore losers, has announced that she thinks Trump, when he inevitably loses, will refuse to leave the White House:

Hillary Clinton warned that the US should be prepared for President Trump to blame a re-election loss in November on voter fraud and refuse to leave the White House. “Well, I think it is a fair point to raise as to whether or not, if he loses, he’s going to go quietly or not. And we have to be ready for that,” the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee told host Trevor Noah on Monday’s “The Daily Show.” She said Trump’s continued claims that voting by mail would lead to widespread fraud are an effort to undermine the election.

Like a dog responding to his master’s whistle, Paul Krugman, who once was a respected economist before he became a rabid Democrat partisan, went on an extended and feverish Twitter rant about Trump’s inevitable coming loss. The corollary for Krugman is that the only way Trump can win is “to steal the election.” It’s worth examining each tweet in his manic thread. First, there’s the premise:

Where we are now: at this point, it will be almost impossible for Trump to win reelection legitimately. It's quite possible, however, that he will try to steal the election. And if you don't think that can happen, you're not paying attention 1/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Next, Krugman trots out virus statistics for Florida. There are several problems with the chart he posts. First, it stops on July 1. Second, we know that the numbers are being falsified, especially in Florida. Third, it ignores that Florida is still doing better than Democrat states. Fourth, more testing means more cases. Fifth, we know that America’s mortality rate is lower than the rate in most of the first world. Sixth, the overall mortality rate is consistently dropping:

On the legitimate election: Trump staked everything on ignoring the virus and reopening the economy. He lost. The virus is running wild, especially in the states that were Trumpiest in their policies 2/ pic.twitter.com/CBEyDjKVsj — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Krugman then points to the stalled American economy. I will not contest this point. Democrats have reinstated lockdowns in their battered states and scared Republicans to do the same in their stronger states because Democrats want to stall the economy:

And multiple indicators, from payrolls to restaurant diners to small business revenue to household surveys, suggest that economic recovery has stalled as the pandemic surges 3/ pic.twitter.com/gbV9U5z0if — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Krugman insists that Trump can’t turn the economy around in time (and doesn’t he sound smug when he writes that?). Again, Krugman misses a few points. The economy is slowly returning. The worst economic news is in states that won’t vote for Trump anyway. And Americans know that, if anyone can bring the economy back, it’s Trump:

Even if the pandemic and the economy somehow turn around — and how is that supposed to happen? — there isn't enough time to rescue Trump. Oh, and the attempted October surprise — you know there will be one — will fall flat from the boy who cried "fake news" 4/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Now that Krugman has inadequately satisfied himself that Trump cannot win honestly, he insists that Trump can only win dishonestly:

But attempted theft could happen in multiple ways; expect to see many or all in November 5/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

To prove his point, Krugman leads with a lie (go here to learn why it’s a lie):

Men claiming to be federal agents, but without identification, are already making arrests. Coming to polling places in November? https://t.co/slrSQEUDZ4 — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Finally, Krugman attacks voting machines and missing absentee ballots. As he admits, the voting machines were in Democrat-leaning precincts, so that’s not Trump’s fault. Also, there were not 28 million “missing” mail-in ballots. Instead, people signed up to vote as absentee voters and then didn’t vote. As for the “rejected” ballots, people mailed them late. None of this is Trump’s doing.

Broken voting machines in D-leaning precincts? Mysterious and selective rejection of millions of absentee ballots? The list goes on. Don't say they wouldn't; clearly they will if they can. If you aren't scared, you're oblivious. fin/ — Paul Krugman (@paulkrugman) July 17, 2020

Krugman is monomaniacal, but he’s not stupid. He’s probably aware that each of his tweets is ridiculous. That doesn’t matter. All that matters is that, in concert with Hillary and others in the Democrat echo chamber, he is working to build the foundation of a narrative holding that any Trump victory is illegitimate.

This is why I keep saying that every conservative must vote for Trump. That’s certainly true for conservatives in a swing state, but it’s also true for a Blue state in which conservatives usually lose or a Red state in which they usually win.

Every vote counts in a Blue state because of the possibility of secret Trump voters (i.e., people who claim to vote Democrat but intend this year to vote for Trump). If they cast their votes for Trump and conservatives don’t, Trump has lost an opportunity to turn a Blue state Red.

Likewise, in Red states, the Democrats’ graveyard vote will turn out in big numbers. Conservatives cannot afford to be complacent but must, instead, have an overwhelming turnout.

You need to vote as if your life depends on it -- because it probably does.

