The cringeworthy, appalling behavior of the Judiciary Committee Democrats

The Democrats certainly took to heart their orders from headquarters, decreed from on high, probably by Pelosi or perhaps AOC, the leader of the dominant far left faction, on how to conduct themselves at the judiciary hearing held Tuesday. Once Barr had delivered his opening statement, the Democrats began their calculated offensive, verbally assaulting, accusing and trying to shame the AG. Clearly, they were instructed to attack and not let Barr answer a single question. Their incivility was on display.

Each one of them hurled accusatory questions at him and then refused to let him answer. As he calmly tried to reply they rudely interrupted him. Each of the Democrats on the committee behaved so abominably, so rudely, it was hard to watch. Not one of them showed a bit of respect and yet when it comes to principles, morality and public service not one of them is qualified to shine Bill Barr’s shoes.

One can only wonder at how such a despicable group of people were elected to public office. They shamed themselves and the august body that the House once was once upon a time. Today they were the villains of Animal Farm.

Jerrold Nadler has long been one of the most thoroughly disreputable members of the House as well as one of the dumbest and thus one of the most annoying. He thought AG Barr needed a history lesson on the Department of Justice! He then began insulting President Trump and Barr, uttering one lie after another, assuming as the left always does that those viewing this ugly display of self-serving attacks on one individual were falling for their repugnant scheme.

Nadler is a thug with no more sense than the mobs rioting in the streets. Let us hope and pray that the American people have enough sense to see this hearing for what it was, a wholesale attack on one man, often for things over which he had no influence. He was accused of all manner of crimes, including the spread of Covid, and was barely allowed a word in his own defense.

At one point, Nadler appeared to nod off:

Everyone knows by now that the Democrats have for months been defending the violent mobs terrorizing citizens in numerous leftist-run cities. Proud members of fascist Antifa and Marxist Black Lives Matter, many of them likely paid by Soros-owned operatives, were emboldened under Obama and have mistakenly taken that administration’s acceptance of their vandalizing behavior as carte blanche today. These thugs have destroyed thousands of small businesses in the cities they have destroyed. Hundreds of police officers have been wounded, three federal officers blinded by lasers.

Not one Democrat has spoken out against all this violence. That was most likely an order from above as well. Instead they refer to what has gone on as “peaceful protests.” They have been everything but peaceful but the Dems are convinced we will not believe our lying eyes. They seem to be under the misguided presumption that the more lawlessness they encourage and tolerate, the more people will want to vote for the hapless Joe Biden. It apparently has not occurred to them that most Americans, those who do not commit criminal acts, revere their local police and first responders. They teach their children to respect and admire law enforcement personnel.

Defunding them, as the Democrats want to do, is the dumbest idea to come out of that camp in decades. The “activists” who are rioting have demands: defund and abolish the police, release all prisoners and abolish all prisons, forgive all student loans, rents and mortgages, etc. It is hardly a surprise that crime is escalating in all these cities. The Democrats and the activists are fatally misjudging the law-abiding citizens of this country if they think all this will see Biden elected.

AG Barr was besieged with accusations on every issue from gun control, perceived “systematic” racism as Cedric Richmond put it, Covid and hydroxychloroquine (Barr is not a doctor), the use of pepper spray vs. tear gas (pepper spray is available for purchase by anyone, tear gas is a controlled substance available only to law enforcement). The Democrats who assailed Barr on this point refused to acknowledge there is a difference.

Barr got in one good reply after being reminded that several religious organizations had decried the use of force against violent goons at Lafayette Square. He asked, “Was that before or after they put out the fire.” The “protesters” had set St. James Church on fire but the left still insists they were peaceful. They were also throwing bricks, frozen water bottles, explosives, etc. at the police.

This destructive and sometimes murderous violence has spread from Minneapolis, to Seattle and Portland, Chicago, NY, Los Angeles, Denver, and Austin. In all cases the cities and usually the states are led by Democrats, have been led by Democrats for decades. Still, no Democrat will speak out against the barbarity. They refuse to even acknowledge the extent of the damage done and continue to lie about it. These are the people who want to run the country.

This particular committee is overloaded with intellectual lightweights: Zoe Lofgren, Sheila Jackson Lee (“Where is the flag planted on Mars.”), Hank Johnson of “Guam may tip over” infamy, Jamie Raskin, David Cicilline, “fried chicken” Steve Cohen, Pramila Jayapal, another America-hating import. This bunch always embarrasses themselves but several others fell to the lowest common denominator status: Sylvia Garcia, Debbie Powell, and Veronica Escobar.

Every one of them embarrassed themselves. They wanted to spew their hateful nonsense and were not interested at all in Barr’s response. They cut him off at every turn. Not one of these Democrats exhibited an ounce of class, grace or politesse. Not one. This entire posse of mindless democrats were like lemmings following the rest of the left over the cliff.

Now every person who was watching knows without a doubt that the Democrat party is shot through with vicious anti-law enforcement types who believe that the savagery they are encouraging will see Biden elected in November. They now know for certain that the left is a mean-spirited, hate-filled enemy of the American people. All but the radical die-hard America haters have lost faith in the Democrat party for it has become a fossilized institution of anti-Americanism.

In the sea of largely cowardly Republican congresspeople, we must be eternally thankful for men like Jim Jordan. The video he showed that demonstrated the glaring difference between the truth and the Democrat false narrative of “peaceful protesters” said it all. The leftists in Congress and in the media regularly, compulsively lie about what has been happening in the streets of Seattle, Portland and the other cities that are under siege by mobs of destructive thugs. The Democrats, like the mainstream media, have yet to accept the results of the 2016 election and still mean to see it undone one way or another.

In their escalating hysteria at Trump’s many successes, they have self-destructed in a most horrific way. “When you're dealing with frauds and liars, listen more to what they don't say than what they do.” (DaShanne Stokes) The Democrats on the Judiciary Committee have shamed that body. That they will not condemn the vicious, violent anarchy in the streets that is occurring with their approval is telling. They are now officially the enemy of the American people. These Democrats are capable of tyranny and have proven they are willing to lie to achieve it.